Unimed-VR President prioritizes investment in cooperative members

Well-being actions, skills development and transparent communication drive the engagement of physicians at Unimed Volta Redonda

Round Round – Cooperativism expands in Brazil. According to the 2020 Yearbook of Brazilian Cooperativism, of the OCB System, from 2019 to 2020, the number of cooperative members in the country grew from 14.4 million to 15.5 million. This growth is fundamental, as the cooperative members are the basis for the success of any cooperative. The number shows that the sector has managed to attract, engage and develop in them the feeling of belonging to identify themselves as business partners. “They are the driving force that drives the cooperative’s growth,” says the president of Unimed Volta Redonda, physician Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra.

Luiz Paulo speaks with knowledge of the facts. After more than three decades, the cooperative, today, brings together 471 cooperating physicians who maintain their purpose of taking care of people’s health and well-being. The president explains that, since the beginning, it has always been a priority to invest in the relationship with all members, to ensure that they have a perception of their importance, role and responsibility in the future of the enterprise.

Currently, among the actions in progress are Plato, a space for sharing knowledge, where members can bring different clinical themes to share with their colleagues; Interface, a productive chaining program focused on developing the management of clinics and offices, with the objective of bringing more competitiveness to the labor market; the Succession Plan, which aims to prepare and develop cooperative members for a future succession in the Cooperative, in a transparent and safe manner, in addition to actions to support, encourage and develop the clinics and offices.

And than depending on the president of Unimed Volta Redonda, more initiatives are to come. He believes that it is necessary to continue working to take care of the cooperative member in all aspects: personal, family, development, in the work environment, considering their various roles, whether as a service provider, cooperative partner, manager, client and investor. “We remain firm in our commitment to valuing the doctor and better working conditions”, says Luiz Paulo, who always defends the construction of competence as one of the main aspects for valuing cooperative members.

In the specific case of medicine, which each month presents new advances in treatments and diagnoses, investments in training are continuous and have not stopped even during the pandemic. From 2020 until now, almost 1 million reais were injected into medical development.

It is through initiatives that bring benefits and facilities, as well as transparent communication and open dialogue, that Unimed Volta Redonda has established a successful relationship with its members. “In 2019, we started the strategic dialogues project, which are four annual meetings where a general theme is discussed with the cooperative members. Everything to bring you closer to Unimed’s day-to-day activities and keep you engaged with our goals”, highlights Luiz Paulo.

Due to the pandemic, the meetings became online. There are also biweekly newsletters, in blog format, with updates about the cooperative, videos and space for the doctor to interact with the posts and send their own content. All the dedication in favor of this relationship is recognized by the members, who register the high rate of 96% satisfaction in the last survey carried out by Unimed.

Luiz Paulo believes that the survey proves that the work has been well done and that the Cooperative has fulfilled its role of closely following the cooperative members’ journey, offering tools and initiatives that contribute to their personal and professional life. There are well-being and quality of life actions, as well as the development of skills and qualifications, in addition to resources that facilitate the physician’s daily routine in the office. “We’ve also just started the Pride of Being Cooperated campaign. The schedule includes online and in-person events, in addition to many activities designed for doctors to express their pride in being part of Unimed Volta Redonda” highlights the president.