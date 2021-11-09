Unimed’s Cultural Circuit performs the children’s show “A Geladeira Mágica” for children from public schools in Marechal Floriano

The Unimed Cultural Circuit started the last week of the 13th edition of the Unimed Cultural Circuit in person with the children’s show “A Geladeira Mágica”, especially for children from public schools. On Monday morning (8th), at the Centro Educacional Dr. Eduardo Vieira Bittencourt Machado, the children’s show “A Geladeira Mágica” is taking place for students from the Vovó Fernandina Educational Center. a thousand books from A Refrigerator Mágica, to give to children. 200 books will be donated per school. The event is sponsored by Instituto Unimed Vitória and Unimed Vitória, via the Ministry of Tourism and the Culture Incentive Law.

The 13th edition of the Children’s Theater Cultural Circuit is especially for children from public schools and debuts this month in celebration of Children’s Month, lasting three weeks. There will be 24 presentations in 12 schools.

The cities that will receive “A Geladeira Mágica”: Vitória, Vila Velha, Serra, Cariacica, Viana, Guarapari, Santa Teresa, Aracruz, Domingos Martins and Marechal Floriano, with institutional support from the respective city halls.

The presentations will take place within the courts/gymnasiums of selected schools, starting on October 25th until November 12th. The show “Magic Refrigerator” will feature a Libra interpreter in all presentations.

With the performance of Quebra- Cabeça Cia de Teatro, the show, which premiered in 2019, has already been presented in more than 40 sessions in different formats that have gone through theaters, schools, live and even drive-in. The play, already watched by more than 10 thousand spectators, uses the playful universe to promote important debates about food awareness and healthy eating.

The Instituto Unimed Vitória project is developed in partnership with WB Produções, the “A Geladeira Mágica” tour also aims to provide opportunities for cultural dissemination in formal spaces of public education, in addition to encouraging artistic visibility in Espírito Santo.

The actors and staff already vaccinated, will be tested weekly and all the determinations of the health agencies regarding distance and mask use will be respected, including students and teachers from selected schools.