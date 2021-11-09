Unopposed, Ortega wins and may hold power until 2026 in Nicaragua – International

After methodically smothering his rivals and dissidents, the president of the Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, guaranteed a quiet victory in Sunday’s presidential election, 7, getting his fourth consecutive term, which could leave him in power until 2026. The victory of the Sandinista leader – a sign that the country has risen a few steps towards an increasingly autocratic regime -, according to official data, came by 75% of the votes, according to official data.

Polling centers were virtually empty on Sunday. The few registered lines were for police, military and public officials. Data from the electoral authority indicate that the election counted on the participation of 65% of the electorate in the country, but independent organizations say that abstention reached 81%.

With all opposition candidates in prison, for millions of Nicaraguans the only way to show dissatisfaction was not to leave their homes to vote.. After Ortega’s persecution of the candidacies presented by the opposition, platforms that gathered movements against the regime recommended not to participate in the election – considered a fraud.

A recent poll showed that 78% of Nicaraguans view Ortega’s re-election as illegitimate and only 9% support the ruling party. Even so, many refuse to question the government in public, for fear of being arrested or harassed by Sandinista party representatives who are in every neighborhood to monitor political activities.

The leader of an electoral surveillance group, Olga Valle, left the country after Ortega’s government began attacking anyone who spoke out against him. “There was a lot of fear of showing your face,” said Valle. “There is a total restriction of freedoms, people have absolutely no ability to come together, to organize themselves.”

“This is not an election, this is a farce,” said Berta Valle, the wife of one of the opposition leaders who was arrested. “Nobody is going to elect anybody, because the only candidate is Daniel Ortega.”

In your search for a fourth consecutive term as president, Ortega detained all opponents who might pose a threat against him, closed opposition parties and banned major campaign events. The commission that monitors the elections was entrusted to its supporters, and there were no public debates among the five remaining candidates, all of whom are little-known members of systemic parties that maintain relations with the Sandinista government.

Ortega’s path to near-total control of Nicaragua ushered in a new era of repression and terror in the country, marking a shift toward an overtly dictatorial model that could set an example for other leaders in Latin America, analysts said. His claim to victory would be another blow to the American president’s agenda, Joe Biden, in the region, where the government has failed to delay an undemocratic fall and a mass exodus of desperate people towards the United States.

“This is a turning point for authoritarianism in the region,” said José Miguel Vivanco, head of the Americas region at Human Rights Watch, who called Ortega’s crackdown “a slow-motion horror movie.” “He’s not even trying to preserve some kind of facade of democratic government,” Vivanco said of the Nicaraguan leader. “He is blatantly and openly just deciding to treat the election like a theater.”

There are no election observers in Nicaragua, just so-called “electoral comrades”, a mixture of officials brought in from countries like Spain, Argentina and Chile, many of whom are members of their local communist parties. Their function, said an election commission member recently, is not to “intervene” but rather to “assist” and “enjoy” the voting process.

Jesús Tefel, an exiled political activist who fled to Costa Rica in July after several allies were arrested, described the election as a “farce” and urged the international community to do more to help restore Nicaragua’s shattered democracy. “What we have now in Nicaragua is a dictator and a dictatorial system that is trampling on every one of our rights,” he said. “This is a terrible precedent for global democracy. The message it sends is that you can be a dictator and there are no consequences. It will encourage other dictators – it will encourage the enemies of democracy.”

Ortega first came to power after helping lead the revolution that toppled Anastasio Somoza’s dictatorship in 1979. More than a decade later, he was ousted from power by Nicaraguan voters in what was considered the country’s first democratic election.

This lesson about the risks of democratic rule seems to have shaped the rest of Ortega’s political life. He took office again in 2007, after getting a rival party to agree to a legislative reform that allowed a candidate to win elections with just 35% of the vote. He then spent years undermining the institutions that maintained the country’s fragile democracy – and bolstered his tactics after a series of protests in the country in 2018.

Tiziano Breda, a Central American specialist at Crisis Group, an American think tank, told the British newspaper The Guardian that the dismantling of democratic institutions carried out by Ortega after the protests was carried out with care. “He showed that political survival outweighs any possible internal or external pressure. It was a matter of life and death for him to secure re-election on Sunday,” Breda said. For him, however, Ortega will have to change his tactics to rule. “He will have a different objective after November 7, and I think he is aware that he will need to seek a governance agreement with some sectors that are crucial for the functioning of the state and for the general economic stability of the country, including abroad” .

American Sanctions to Nicaragua

US President Joe Biden is just waiting for the official results of the Nicaraguan election to impose new sanctions against Daniel Ortega’s regime. Last week, he signed the Renacer Law (Spanish acronym for “Strengthening Nicaragua’s Adherence to Conditions for Electoral Reform), under which the White House pledged to punish the Nicaraguan government for holding elections deemed illegitimate.

The information was confirmed on Friday by a high-ranking US government official, who requested anonymity. He said there will be “widespread international rejection of fraudulent elections in Nicaragua.” Sanctions would be coordinated between the US, Canada and the European Union.

Asked why Biden did not announce the sanctions before the elections, the aide replied that it is important that the White House does not do anything to distract from what is happening in Nicaragua, according to him, “a clear abuse of power”. “Signing a law will not change what (Ortega and his government) have already done, which is stealing elections,” he said.

The new measures will expand the monitoring of loans to the country, in addition to punishing regime officials. The law should also add Nicaragua to the list of Central American countries subject to US visa restrictions.

In June, after Nicaraguan police began putting opponents in jail, the US had already imposed sanctions. The US government announced punishments against four high-ranking figures in the state bureaucracy: the president of the Central Bank, Leonardo Ovidio Reyes Ramírez; Army General Julio Modesto Rodríguez Balladares; Deputy Edwin Ramon Castro Rivera; and Camila Antonia Ortega Murillo, daughter of Ortega.

All had accounts and assets frozen in the US and were prohibited from transacting in dollars, which prevents access to the international financial system. / NYT, W.POST, AP, AFP and REUTERS