USP Book Party starts with at least 50% off all books – Culture

THE USP Book Party 2021 will be held between the 8th and 15th of November once again from virtual form because of the covid-19 pandemic. In all, 225 publishers participate (see here who they are), of all sizes and genres, which will give at least 50% off In yours books.

Edusp, the fair’s organizer, and other university publishers will be at the event alongside Tabla and Fósforo, who are participating for the first time, and other publishers such as Companhia das Letras, However, 34, Iluminuras, Boitempo, Dublinense, Grua, Nós , Sesc Editions, Lot 42, Literacy, Planet, Liberdade Station, Popular Expression, Authentic, Global, Record, Ediouro, IMS, Hedra, L&PM, Reformatory, Taschen, Perspectiva, Martins Fontes and Kalinka.

For children and teenagers, the highlights are Pulo do Gato, Peirópolis, Brinque-Book, Ôzé, Aletria, among others.

This is the 23rd edition of the fair that used to gather crowds in the courtyard of the Faculty of Philosophy, Letters and Human Sciences (FFLCH), in Cidade Universitária. In the 2020 edition, the first of the pandemic, she registered 600,000 unique visitors to her site, which exhibited instability in the first few hours.

How to buy books at the USP Fair

To check the books available at the USP Fair, enough enter the site, choose the publisher and download the list of books that they are offering at the event. In it, it is possible to consult the price it’s the discount. THE book sale it is done by the publisher itself, through its e-commerce or through the platform it indicates in its area on the fair website.