USP Book Party wins a virtual edition with works with at least 50% off – 11/8/2021 – Tours

São Paulo

The traditional USP Book Party began this Monday, the 8th, in a completely virtual edition — which allows the catalog and discounts to be available throughout the country. The event runs until next Monday, the 15th.

This is the second year that the fair has gained a virtual version, even with the end of the restrictions of the pandemic in the state of São Paulo since the end of October. The organization’s decision was driven by the increase in online book sales.

The discount of at least 50% on the cover price, one of the fair’s main attractions, was maintained. With the benefit, together with the high interest in books by the Brazilian public, the organization forecasts a 20% increase in sales this year.

The number of participating publishers also grew, which jumped from 181 to 225. Among them are Companhia das Letras, 34, Fósforo, Nevertheless and Ubu, for example.

To find out about the publications for sale at the fair, simply access the event’s website (festadolivro.edusp.com.br) and browse the publishers’ page.

The user will have the option to download a file with the catalog and prices available on the chosen company’s tab. If you decide to buy some work, you will be redirected to the institution’s website. Remember that shipping can increase the final price and that delivery values ​​are defined by each publisher.