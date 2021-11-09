Vaccination passport must be required at all establishments in Ceará – Negócios

In Ceará, the vaccination passport, as the document that proves the completion of the vaccination schedule against Covid-19, it should be required in every establishment with movement of people. This includes restaurants, bars, gyms, among others. It should also be made official as the Government’s main control and prevention tool to enable New Year parties — in which the use of a mask should remain mandatory.

The information was passed on by the State to representatives of the events sector this Monday afternoon (8), at a meeting at the Secretariat of Planning and Management (Seplag), in Cambeba.

“Let’s ask for this certificate [de vacinação] for all [inclusive, turistas]. In gyms, restaurants, anywhere people walk. We have to locate people who have not been vaccinated and these people cannot move freely, because it is not safe for them or for us”, justified Ricristhi Gonçalves, Executive Secretary for Surveillance and Regulation of the Health Secretariat (Sesa).

For the Secretary of Planning and Government Management, Flávio Ataliba, the vaccine passport shows itself as a “necessity” for New Year’s Eve parties, for example, to take place. “Some restrictive measures that still remain may be ‘overthrown’ in the next decrees with the passport”, said the manager, already with the approval of Governor Camilo Santana (PT).

However, despite the favorable indicative, the discussion should still be taken to deliberation at the next meeting of the State Committee to Combat Coronavirus, which is the body responsible for taking decisions on the decrees.

“The suggestion will be taken not only to the events segment, but to everyone. May we use the vaccination passport as a prerequisite so that people can attend different environments, including those that are still with their limited abilities,” explained Ataliba.

In addition, the secretary informed that the way in which the passport will be required is still under study. The idea is for people to present it through a smartphone app developed by the Government, but other formats, such as the printed vaccination card, should also be allowed.

Influence of vaccination on pandemic control

At the meeting, Ricristhi also said that “we are at a very favorable moment” in light of what has already been faced in the pandemic.

“We have been registering new cases for at least nine weeks, but at a much lower level, and we are not registering deaths. Hospitalizations [também] significantly reduced”, informed the manager, linking the results to the vaccination campaign against the disease.

On the other hand, the manager points out that the time is for monitoring. Especially in municipalities that still do not have an adequate percentage of vaccination coverage. “We have municipalities that are still very slow and that have people who have not yet sought their second dose,” reported the manager.

“We are witnessing in other countries a situation of increasing cases and deaths [por Covid-19], but these countries have few vaccines, less than 30%. If we focus on having people fully vaccinated, with homogeneous coverage throughout the state, we have much greater protection and the risk of third wave significantly reduces”, he assured.