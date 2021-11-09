Valentina goes back to needling Aline and the duo have an ugly fight for controversial reason

Valentina Francavilla became a staunch advocate of Dayane Mello’s views in The Farm 2021, so much so that it has replicated them and it ended up splashing again in Aline Mineiro, who was accused of approaching people with controversial interests.

Learn all about The Farm in the coverage of RD1

The ex-SBT was talking to Solange Gomes and spoke about Aline, who immediately paid attention to what was going on and then complained: “So are you mistreating me because of this?”. The woman denied the statement: “I’m not mistreating you, I’m just putting my foot back, because that kind of attitude doesn’t suit me”.

Valentina accused the ex-panicat of laughing with Dynho Alves and talking like him, until she was hit back: “Can’t I laugh at pranks? I talked but I didn’t stay in the room imitating him, didn’t I make fun of him? Val, it’s your way of thinking. I won’t step on people”.

“I didn’t do anything wrong, I didn’t speak ill of you to anyone, I wasn’t against you. From the beginning people try to change me”, shot Aline Mineiro, disgusted with the trials.

Leo Lins’ girlfriend accused Valentina Francavilla of contradicting herself: “Are you going to complain to Dayane, who hugged everyone who had a problem, or to Rico, because he resolved with Sthe? Looks like it’s just me that I’m targeting. Is laughing at play now becoming a best friend? I live in the same environment as these people. You closed your eyes for the rest and just see me”.

Mouse’s ex-stage assistant continued needling: “I, Valentina, can’t understand if this is a tactic, if it’s lack of personality, if this is just a weakness”.

Aline didn’t let go and denied all the nudges: “It’s none of those things. False I can assure you with absolute certainty that it is something I am not. You’re putting me in a super unpleasant situation, because first you wanted to talk in private and now you wanted to explain. You want to pick a fight with me, only I won’t fall for yours”.

Check out: