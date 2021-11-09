VAR audios show referee induction, confusion and insecurity

When implementing the VAR in Brazil, CBF adopted a standard philosophy: “minimum interference, maximum benefit”. Per video referee protocol, only clear and obvious errors should be reviewed. The mechanism’s audios, released for the first time by the CBF, show dialogues in which the VAR induces the referee’s decision, confusion in the interpretation and insecurity in a decision that turned out to be wrong against Bahia.

There have already been ten games that had video referee audios released by the CBF. These are controversial decisions with the penalty not given to Bahia against Juventude —which the CBF ombudsman recognized as a mistake— and the annulment of the expulsion of an athlete from Athletico against Flamengo.

The VAR protocol makes it clear that the final decision must be made by the referee of the field. And it is he who should determine the review of a bid. The VAR may suggest that the bid be revised. It is not specified to what extent the video referee must give an opinion in the decision.

Questioned through the advisory, the arbitration committee gave the following clarification: “The guidance of the Arbitration Committee is always to follow the determined communication protocol, it being up to the VAR to provide clear and objective information about the procedure being checked and the field referee the final decision”.

Well, in the Athletico x Flamengo game, referee Marielson Alves expelled Renato Kayzer after four attacks on Léo Pereira. VAR Mario Henrique Gois suggested a review.

Initially, Gois analyzes the performance of Kayzer, who put his arm on Léo Pereira’s belly: “So far, no coup, no coup, there’s a hand here. I’ll recommend the review”.

Afterwards, he makes clear his view that there should be no expulsion: “There’s a hand here, at normal speed. Marielson, I recommend a review to review the red card.” And he adds later: “There is a contact, yes, and even a blow to the stomach, but I understand it as not enough for a red card”. In other words, at first he didn’t see a coup, but then he started to see it.

Marielson ends up being convinced: “Hmm, ok, I thought he hit his knee”. Gois reinforces that the “arm it even hits”, but says that the leg doesn’t hit. Red is turned to yellow.

The VAR reduced its intervention in the interpretation of Bahia x Juventude, but then the field referee proved to be insecure. The video shows a touch on the hand of the defender of Juventude that prevents Bahia’s goal. The video referee Adriano Milzvski calls the field judge, Paulo Roberto Alves, for the review with the following statement: “Adriano speaking, I suggest a possible penal review”.

Paulo Roberto Alves stated that he saw that there was a deviation, but did not know the point of contact (ie where the ball hit). Upon arriving at the VAR, and seeing the images, Alves is unsure: “Adriano, it’s the support arm, right?” —it wouldn’t be a penalty by the rule. But, in this case, the VAR Adriano Milzvski leaves the decision in the hands of Alves: “I just want you to interpret”. The field referee completes: “I will understand it as a supporting arm”.

Got it wrong, according to the CBF arbitration ombudsman. The body gives an opinion on moves when requested by clubs: “Conclusively and briefly, therefore, this Ombudsman opines that the penalty shot was characterized, but that the player, taking into account that the touch of the ball in his hand was accidental, should not be punished with expulsion, as the Complainant alleges”. The document was released by CBF along with the audio from the VAR.

In another game, América-MG vs Fortaleza, video referee Marcio Henrique de Gois, again, induces the change of position of judge Flávio Souza on a penalty in favor of Fortaleza in a move by defender Bauerman.

At first, Flávio makes it clear that he sees a pull with both of the defender’s arms on the Fortaleza’s attacker. Gois says: “There is a contact, but a very light contact”. Then recommend review.

With the field referee already facing the screen, Gois added: “Flávio, there is no contact in the legs, the contact has a light contact in the belly. Then he feels the contact and falls, ok?” Flávio Souza looks at the zoom of the move, analyzes it and ends up agreeing: “I’m going to restart the game with an indirect free kick and take the player’s card.”

Soon after, he is corrected by the VAR: “Flávio, are you going to restart with an indirect free kick or the ball to the ground?” And the field referee corrects himself: “Ball down, ball down”. In other words, the field judge would misapply the rule to continue the game.

The penalty scored for Palmeiras against Grêmio was another move in which the VAR makes its position clear when describing the move. The field referee, Savio Pereira Sampaio, says that Marcos Rocha, from Palmeiras, feels the contact and “has already been falling”.

But video referee Igor Benevenuto corrects him: “Savio, I recommend possible penalty review. Player only goes in the middle of shirt 2’s back. At no time does he dispute the ball.” So, he defines it was lacking. Looking at the VAR, Savio agrees: “Back kick, shove, penalty.”

It is similar to what happens in the game between Ceará x Cuiabá. The video referee, Pathrice Maia, states: “Hebert, I suggest review, possible penal, the defending athlete touches the attacker’s ankle, making a foot braid.” Field referee Hebert Roberto Lopes goes to the video. As he watches the video, the VAR repeats: “Observe the contact on the left ankle of the athlete doing the foot braid.” Heber agrees: “Perfect.” And give the penalty.

There are a lot of moves where the VAR just shows the move to the field judge and waits for his interpretation. It was like that in the case of the penalty for Atlético-MG against Grêmio, in the hands of Campaz. The field referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira is only informed of the hand contact, watches the shot and decides for the penalty on his own.

But when he was analyzing the move, Luiz Flávio said about Nacho’s free kick that resulted in the hand touch: “Ball more thrown than shot on goal”. VAR José Carlos Rocha corrected him: “Did you see the context that a shot on goal is a shot on goal? It’s a shot on goal, ok?”. The field referee agrees: “Kick on goal, yellow card”. This correction has no weight for the penal, but generated a yellow card for Campaz. But it’s not part of the VAR protocol to interfere with yellow rolls.

In the other games, it was found that the VAR called the referee, described the move and let the field judge interpret it. The blog asked CBF if it was the VAR’s role to give its opinion on the bid. And the entity replied that the VAR had to provide “clear and objective information”, leaving the final decision to the referee. The confederation’s arbitration committee does not comment on specific bids.

The entity explained that the communication protocol between the VAR and the referee has the following items: 1) Encourage the referee to lead the conversations; 2) Use simple and clear language; 3) keep the amount of communication to a minimum, 4) avoid denials as much as possible, 5) Use official technical terminology as much as possible; 6) understand the value and dangers of questions that are too broad or too short; 7) as far as possible, the referee should recognize all communication from the VAR (and vice versa) ideally, repeating the information received to avoid misunderstandings.