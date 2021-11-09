Vasco’s director opens the game about the possibility of Cano leaving in December: ‘Agreed with the manager’

What was already difficult became practically impossible. According to mathematician Tristão Garcia, Vasco no longer has any chance of moving up to Serie A after losing to Botafogo by sound 4-0. With the terrible result, coach Fernando Diniz’s team remained with only 47 points, falling from seventh to eighth in grade B.

With only four games left in the season, the Hill Giant must now plan for next year so as not to repeat the same mistakes. Remaining in Serie B will be detrimental to the club’s coffers and there are many uncertainties about the cross-Maltino squad that will re-appear in January 2022.

Forward Germán Cano, the team’s top scorer, is one of the athletes who will hardly remain for another season at the club. The athlete has his contract ending now in December and can already sign a pre-contract with any other team for free.

Cano has already been speculated in Santos and more recently was appointed in Ceará, which is in the fight for a spot in next year’s Libertadores. The journalist Emerson Junior, from CBN Maceió radio station, gave the first-hand information that Cano was coming to terms with the club from Ceará.

The football director at Vasco, Alexandre Bird, spoke about the matter and guaranteed that he will try to keep the player: “I’ve already agreed with Germán Cano’s manager”, said the cross-maltino leader, stating that he will meet with the athlete’s agent to try a renewal.

Bird also has his future uncertain at the club. His contract is also ending, but he guaranteed that he will continue fighting for the good of Vasco until the last day of his contract.