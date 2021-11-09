Vasovagal syndrome: doctor explains why singer Giulia Be faints

In this Tuesday (9) edition of the Medical Correspondent chart, of Novo Dia, neurosurgeon Fernando Gomes explained what vasovagal syndrome is, diagnosed in the singer Giulia Be.

The 22-year-old artist, who has more than two million followers on Instagram, startled her fans by telling her how she discovered the condition. She spent the last weekend in hospital after passing out and hitting her head. Giulia has already been discharged and is doing well.

“For us to have guaranteed cerebral perfusion in any posture — lying down, sitting or standing — it is necessary to have coordination between the blood vessels and the heart itself. Therefore, there is an intimate conversation between the central nervous system, through an important nerve, called the vagus nerve, which does this work”, said the doctor.

Thus, when we suddenly stand up, it is necessary to work on all the vessels in the body, including the heart itself, to ensure that the blood reaches the brain tissue evenly, explained Fernando Gomes. “Otherwise, the person may have a predisposition to lose consciousness and fall to the ground, as Giulia Be presented.”

“The vasovagal syndrome ends up being characterized as a sudden loss of consciousness, without a structural problem in the heart, but which demands concern so that the person does not put themselves at risk”, he said.

