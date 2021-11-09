Vatican could lose BRL 750 million on sale of property in London | World

The Vatican could lose 100 million pounds (about R$750 million) on the sale of a controversial and luxurious building in London, which was purchased in part with St. Peter’s Obol (money that the faithful donate to the poor).
The Holy See is about to complete the sale to Bain Capital, a financial asset manager, for around 200 million pounds (R$1.5 billion), according to the Financial Times newspaper.
The amount is about 100 million pounds less than what the Catholic Church paid to acquire the property at 60 Sloane Avenue in 2014.
The obscure purchase of the luxurious building and the network of companies and funds that left a hole in the finances of the Holy See are the target of a trial in the Vatican criminal court that is currently suspended (see below).
Vatican could lose R$750 million with the sale of property in London, at 60 Sloane Ave — Photo: Reproduction/Google Street View
The acquisition of the property, made for a price higher than its real value, was made through speculative financial packages and through two Italian businessmen who live in London.
The use of part of the money that churches around the world donate each year to the pope’s charities magnified the scandal.
The case reveals the lack of control over the finances of the Holy See, a sector that underwent an internal reform that brought to light the privileges of several Vatican entities.
Italian Cardinal Mgr. Giovanni Angelo Becciu in photo from July 2018 — Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
The Italian Cardinal Dom Angelo Becciu (picture above) and eight other people, including businessmen and employees of the Roman Curia, were indicted and are defendants in the process, which is considered the largest trial for corruption and embezzlement in the history of the Vatican.
They can be convicted of fraud, embezzlement, extortion, money laundering and abuse of power in a scandal that also includes complicity, espionage and tax havens.
The trial has been blocked since the beginning of October, due to a request to set aside the judicial process.. Lawyers allege errors during the investigation process.
Italian Cardinal Mgr. Giovanni Angelo Becciu, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, in November 2019 photo — Photo: Vatican News/Courtesy