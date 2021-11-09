Vehicle production in the country registers the worst October in the last 5 years, points out Anfavea

Parked Cars (Shutterstock)

GONÇALVES (MG) – Despite the resumption of some vehicle production lines in October, the automotive sector is still heavily impacted by the crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Vehicle production in the country reached 117.9 thousand units in October, down 24.8% compared to the same month in 2020.

Figures from Anfavea (National Association of Vehicle Manufacturers) released this Monday (8) indicate that this was the worst October in the last five years for the sector.

According to the association, October is a month when, generally, production is increased to supply stores in the final stretch of the year, when demand is more heated.

The month even registered a 2.6% increase in new vehicles produced compared to September, but this performance represents little for the manufacturing area, whose limitation of electronic components has been the biggest obstacle to the reheating of production lines.

Luiz Carlos Moraes, president of Anfavea, said in a press release that the efforts of the automakers were commendable in this first month of the last quarter of 2021, “but, unfortunately, the repressed demand, added to the traditional warming at the end of the year, may not be answered by the offer”.

Even with the production lines operating below capacity, the segment registers an increase in the number of jobs throughout this year, with 1,402 new vacancies filled in the factories.

According to Anfavea, there are 102,625 direct employees, not counting employees in the lines of agricultural and construction machinery.

Numbers

Sales in the domestic market and reduced inventories reflect, at the moment, the difficulties faced by vehicle production lines: everything produced is being quickly passed on to customers.

October ended with 162.3 motor vehicles registered – around 4.7% more than in September and 24.4% less than in October 2020. As well as in production, sales also registered the worst October in the last five years .

The production (-1.7%) and sales (-5%) of trucks also fell in October compared to the previous month, an indication that “the lack of semiconductors is also starting to affect this segment, which was on the rise since the middle of last year”, says Anfavea.

As they have smaller production volumes than cars, trucks had not yet been heavily impacted by the lack of electronic items so far, analyzes the association.

Exports of 29,800 automobiles represented an increase of 26.1% over September and a drop of 14.6% over October 2020. In the accumulated result for the year, 241.9 thousand units have already been exported, representing 26.8% of the more than in the same period last year.

For the president of Anfavea, the numbers are in line with the projections remade a month ago by the entity, which showed a timid growth compared to last year – different from the expectation at the beginning of the year, which was of a strong reaction.

Crisis

The automotive market in general has been facing a string of difficult months due to a shortage of parts around the world – especially semiconductors. O InfoMoney already explained the reasons that led to this situation.

Among the effects are an extension of deadlines for the delivery of new vehicles, as well as an increase in prices due to the increase in demand and low supply.

In addition, there was an increase in prices for used cars, with a part of consumers looking for used cars as an alternative to 0 km.

There are models with an appreciation of more than 20% in one year. In a normal market, the car loses between 15% to 20% of its value after one year of use.

