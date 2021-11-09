VIDEO: Israel Adesanya reacts to ‘former executioner’ Alex Poatan’s landslide victory at UFC 268

Disputed last Saturday (6), the UFC 268 featured two title disputes, but another athlete caught the eye. rookie of the night, Alex Poatan managed to knockout Andreas Michailidis with a flying knee and took the ‘Performance of the Night’ award.

Israel Adesanya he insisted on following the debut of his ex-algoz and did not fail to comment on the matter. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, the Nigerian surprised by wishing the Brazilian well before the fight started.

“I don’t know, but I hope he does well. The other guy is using more energy than he is, but he’s too dangerous in clinching with his knees. It’s a lot like[my fight]against Brunson, because he’s trying to find a way out. Alex will make it,” said Adesanya.

During the video, it was also possible to see Israel’s instant reaction to Poatan’s knockout. The middleweight champion (under 83.9kg.) tried to praise the Brazilian’s movement and stated that a new ‘gas’ is needed in his division.

“Here it is. That’s it. I thought I was going to do this when (Michailidis) first tried to take the fall, but I didn’t know he would do a flying knee. We talked about this two days ago. We need something new in the category (…) Good job, Pereira. That was very good. Something I really like is that everyone sticks to what he’s been through, but I hope he does well in his next fights,” added the Nigerian.

In the end, the Nigerian reflected on his fight against Alex Poatan, still in kickboxing. According to him, the knockout suffered in the past would not reflect the final result in another meeting between the two athletes. It is worth remembering that the Brazilian has already beaten him twice in the past.

“They will still show, often, the knockout I suffered. But before the end of the fight you can see that I was infiltrated with other people’s thoughts. But I was younger. It’s different now. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”, he concluded.

Also, in the video, Israel Adesanya is also excited about the ‘war’ between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler and front kick of Marlon Vera ‘à la Anderson Silva’ against Frankie Edgar, in addition to Canelo Álvarez’s knockout victory over Caleb Plant in boxing.

