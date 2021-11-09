Video: PM interrupts MC Poze’s concert in Belém, audience reacts and police shoots rubber bullets | For

Videos circulating on social networks show confusion after the interruption by the Military Police of a concert by funk artist MC Poze do Rodo in Belém. A police officer appears shooting rubber bullets at the public (watch the video above).

The images show the police on stage and the musicians being removed. After that, the public starts throwing objects and drinks at the police. One of them points a rubber bullet rifle at the audience and starts firing towards the audience. There are no reports of injuries.

The confusion happened on Sunday night (7). Several vehicles were positioned outside the venue, in the Parque Verde neighborhood. There is still no confirmation of the reason for the interruption of the presentation.

The Prosecutor of Military Justice informed this Monday (8) that it will request a previous investigation from the Military Police’s Internal Affairs to clarify the facts.

In a statement, the Military Police informed that they went to the location because of reports of overcrowding and the use of pyrotechnic materials. “The agents confirmed that the house, with a capacity for 3,000 people, had a capacity of 7,000 present,” police said.

“The military went on stage to inspect the presence of teenagers when objects were thrown. The PM intervened with the use of instruments with less offensive potential to disperse those present,” the PM said in a statement. Documents made by the PM during the action must be forwarded to the fire department for inspection.

On a social network, the singer posted a video denying that he had incited violence and that he was surprised by the police action (see the video below).

“It was on the fourth song, when the police went on stage and ordered the event to end. The reason, I don’t know. I only know that it was the biggest ‘peacock’, they started throwing bottles, throwing things on the stage. (…) . I was doing my show, the police ordered us to withdraw and we went to the van, from the van we came to the hotel,” he said.

Alleged connection to trafficking

DJ MC Poze is investigated by the police for alleged links to drug trafficking and was considered a fugitive by the courts in 2020, but the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJ) revoked his preventive detention. He had been denounced by the Public Ministry.

At the time of the complaint, the MC even posted a message on a social network that said: “Let the favela win, shine, don’t try to destroy it.”

At the end of last October, the Public Security Secretariat of Bahia (SSP-BA) announced the prohibition of the event “Baile do Embrasa”, scheduled for October 30, in Salvador, pointing out threats from drug dealers against the artist, one of the attractions. Threats motivated the decision.

According to SSP-BA, intelligence teams investigated a possible feud between criminal organizations and the singer, in addition to the existence of a video where the artist appears armed. The ban was cited in an ordinance published in the Official Gazette of the State of Bahia.

