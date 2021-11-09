Video shows a couple witnessing the plane crash with Marília Mendonça; ‘It leaves a trauma’, says resident of Caratinga | Valleys of Minas Gerais

“The video shows me closing the door, and at that moment I already heard a very loud noise, a noise like a helicopter, a plane together, and it was like banging a can, really loud,” said dentist Rossana Bortot, in an interview with JN.

In the images, it is also possible to see that her husband calls the authorities to report the accident.

The scene left Rossana shaken. She reveals that she needed to take sleeping pills for the next few days.

“We didn’t even know who it was. Whoever it was, anyone, seeing a plane crashing like that is very bad. When I found out that Marília Mendonça was there, a young girl, in her prime, who has a small child… the feeling was even worse”.

The anguish only began to abate on Sunday (7), when she and her husband were visited by members of the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) and the Civil Police, who are investigating the crash of the aircraft. Among the professionals, there was a psychologist who reassured her.

“The team was trying to find out if there was any image that showed the accident, but the cameras show the courtyard of my house, I couldn’t see the plane itself. But the visit was important, because I talked a lot with the psychologist, she explained that what I saw leaves a trauma, that it’s natural to be shaken”, explains Rossana.

In an attempt to forget the images of the accident, Rossana was advised not to follow reports on the subject, as they bring back memories of that moment, which could never have been imagined by her and her husband.

“We’ve lived here for 10 years. My house is the highest in the condominium, from here you can even see the airfield runway, but nothing had ever happened that could alarm us, it was the first time. I’m still trying to calm my heart, but it’s not easy.”

Marília Mendonça was traveling to Caratinga, where she would perform on Friday night (5). Before boarding, she posted on social media reporting that she was on her way to town.

Marília Mendonça was traveling to Caratinga, where she would perform on Friday night (5). Before boarding, she posted on social media reporting that she was on her way to town.

The small twin-engine plane carrying the singer and four other people fell into a waterfall on Friday afternoon (5). All five occupants died in the accident, which is being investigated by Cenipa.

The body of Marília and her uncle and advisor were sent to Goiânia on Saturday morning. The wake of the two was open to the public, around 100,000 people attended the artist’s farewell. The singer’s funeral was restricted to the family.

