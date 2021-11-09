VIDEO: Son of Spider, Gabriel Silva suffers first-round knockout in kickboxing match | combat

Unbeaten in five previous fights, Gabriel Silva faced a more experienced opponent, with 16 fights in his record (nine wins, five losses and two draws) and 34 years old. Taller than the American, Gabriel Silva started the fight moving well and avoiding Familari’s blows with good dodges. The American used the low kicks to prepare the shortened distance and hit Silva. With 48s before the break, Familari landed a good round punch, shaking the Brazilian and opening the way for a series of blows that forced the referee to open a count. At the start of the fight, the American tackled Gabriel Silva, who tried to defend himself, but received a new streak of straights that ended up knocking him out.
Earlier in the event, Gabriel’s brother, 22-year-old Kalyl Silva, with a win-win record in the only fight he had ever done, came out against the Turkish Melo Pamuk, who boasted a win-two-loss record, and got a beautiful unanimous decision victory from the judges (29-28, 30-27 and 30-27). Showing good distance control and applying plastic blows such as rounded kicks that sometimes hit the opponent’s head, Kalyl Silva sometimes recalled his father’s style when attacking the Turk in surprising ways, who had few outstanding moments in the combat. See in the video above the complete fight from the mark of 1:34:15.