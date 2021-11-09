VIDEO: Son of Spider, Gabriel Silva suffers first-round knockout in kickboxing match | combat

Unbeaten in five previous fights, Gabriel Silva faced a more experienced opponent, with 16 fights in his record (nine wins, five losses and two draws) and 34 years old. Taller than the American, Gabriel Silva started the fight moving well and avoiding Familari’s blows with good dodges. The American used the low kicks to prepare the shortened distance and hit Silva. With 48s before the break, Familari landed a good round punch, shaking the Brazilian and opening the way for a series of blows that forced the referee to open a count. At the start of the fight, the American tackled Gabriel Silva, who tried to defend himself, but received a new streak of straights that ended up knocking him out.