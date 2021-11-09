Video: Unbelievable! Arbitration makes serious mistakes against Flamengo

This Monday night (November 8th), the Flamengo fan, once again, is getting angry with the refereeing. In the game, against Chapecoense, only in the first half, two bizarre moves occurred.

First, goalkeeper Keiller hit Gabigol after the ball had already passed him. According to Premiere’s team of experts, the VAR should have called the referee because of such a play. But in practice, the VAR ignored such a move.

The second bid was even worse. After all, Gabigol received a throw, in a counterattack, but the game was stopped due to a non-existent offside. In the offside play there were three simultaneous errors. The first mistake is due to the fact that the attacker is in the defensive field; The second fact is that he is not offside, as there is a Chapecoense defender giving conditions. The third, and strangest occurrence, is that the referee preferred to paralyze the game, and the recommended thing is to let the play go on for the VAR to review.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Gabigol, following the move, dribbled Chape’s goalkeeper and was punished with a yellow card.