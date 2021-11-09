Vietnamese Filet Mignon and Facebook

× reproduction

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta had to explain why Facebook globally banned the hashtag #saltbae, by Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, after a video circulated in which he served a piece of steak covered in gold dust to Vietnamese General To Lam, minister of public security and future leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Lam, who attended COP-26 in Glasgow, Scotland, was dining at the celebrity chef’s restaurant. The video was posted by Gokce himself on TikTok, but later removed. Copies circulated frantically on Zuckerberg’s networks, sparking outrage in Vietnam.

The gold-coated Tomahawk fillet costs £1,450 ($1,960). Vietnam is defined as a lower middle income country by the World Bank. A minister in the country receives an official monthly salary of about 16 million dong ($705.47).

Gokce questioned Meta, which today reestablished the tag’s circulation. “We unlocked this hashtag on Facebook and are investigating why this happened”, said a spokesman for the platform.

According to Reuters, Meta declined to comment on whether the Vietnamese government asked to remove the video. Vietnam operates one of the largest and most sophisticated online influence networks in Southeast Asia.

