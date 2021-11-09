Vin Diesel asks The Rock to return in “The Fast and the Furious 10”

Vin Diesel is calling on Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, to end their rivalry and return to “The Fast and The Furious” in the latest film in the franchise.

The actor who plays Dominic Toretto, 54, reached out to his professional colleague on Sunday (7th) when sharing an Instagram message addressed to Johnson.

“My younger brother, Dwayne… the time has come,” he wrote next to a photo of the two facing each other. “The world awaits the end of ‘Fast 10’.”

Diesel also said that his children still refer to The Rock as “Uncle Dwayne”, despite the conflict between the two and the wide repercussions it has gained. “There is no holiday that goes by without them wishing you well,” he added.

The Rock, 49, made his debut as federal agent Luke Hobbs in the series’ fifth film, released in 2011, and ran through the eighth episode of the franchise before releasing his own spin-off, “The Fast and the Furious: Hobbs and Shaw ”.

The rivalry between The Rock and Vin Diesel went public in 2016, during the final weeks of filming the eighth film, released in 2017. At the time, Johnson posted a photo on his verified Instagram account, later removed by the Hollywood star, with a critical message to fellow filmmakers.

“Some behave like men and true professionals, while others don’t,” wrote The Rock at the time.

Diesel told Men’s Health in June this year that what was behind the scenes of The Fast and the Furious between him and The Rock was a kind of “raw love.”

It was a difficult character to incorporate, the Hobbs character,” Diesel said. “My solution at the time was to use a lot of raw love to help get the performance I needed.”

Johnson eased the conflicts in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, saying he and Diesel were “two philosophically different people” who “approach the business of making movies in very different ways.”

Although Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter in July that he would not be returning to the franchise, it appears that Diesel is ready to let go of the past to fulfill his promise to the late Paul Walker (whom he refers to as “Pablo”) to give the franchise a proper ending. Walker played the character Brian O’Conner in the franchise until his death in 2013.

“I swore we would hit ‘Fast’ best in the end, which is tenth,” he continued in his message to Johnson. “I say this out of love, but you must show up, don’t leave the franchise aside, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you understand the size of this and assume your destiny”

THE CNN contacted Johnson’s representatives for comment, but received no response.