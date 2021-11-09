Vin Diesel pleads for The Rock to return to The Fast & Furious: “Fulfill your destiny” – Movie News

The actor made a post on social media citing his children and even Paul Walker to ask for the return of Dwayne Johnson in the franchise.

The fight between Vin Diesel and The Rock may even be over, but I’m sorry to inform you that this story is far from over. After Dwayne Johnson admits he regrets trading hints with his former co-star, it was Vin Diesel’s turn to speak up. The star posted a photo of the two acting opposite on his Instagram profile and asked his colleague to reconsider his decision to leave the Fast & Furious franchise and return to the last two films in the saga.

Fast and Furious 9: How will The Rock come back to the franchise after the fights with Vin Diesel? (Theory)

In the post, Diesel asks The Rock to forget about the tensions between the two and help him finish the story of the films the way he always planned. “My little brother Dwayne… The time has come,” says Diesel in the caption of his publication. “The world awaits the end in ‘Fast 10’. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There’s no holiday that goes by that they and you don’t exchange messages… But the time has come. The legacy awaits you”, continued the actor.

In addition to citing his own children, Diesel even mentions his late colleague Paul Walker, who goes by his nickname Pablo: “I told you years ago that I would keep my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would come and do the best ‘Fast’ in the 10th, which will be the final! I say this out of love… But you have to come, don’t leave the franchise incomplete, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be touched by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

The Fast & The Furious: Jason Statham nearly dropped out of the franchise and Vin Diesel wanted another role for him

For those who don’t remember, the first rumors of disagreements between the two emerged in 2016, at the time of the Fast & Furious 8. That’s because Dwayne Johnson appeared on Instagram criticizing the film’s co-stars. The actor didn’t name the oxen, but of course everyone suspected he was talking about Vin Diesel himself.

A year later, everything seemed calmer and Dominic Toretto’s interpreter put the story to rest. “I think people don’t understand how close we are. Some things took a very large proportion, I don’t think that was his intention. In my house, he’s ‘Uncle Dwayne,’” said the actor. However, the scenes in Fast & Furious 8 confirmed what everyone already knew: the duo were really at odds on the shoot. The Rock said in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine that the two did not work together at all – which can be seen from the angles chosen in the filming.

In July of this year, Vin Diesel told during an interview with Men’s Health magazine that the character of Dwayne Johnson gave work to the production of the film and even used the term “raw love” to refer to the backstage of the film. A short time later, The Rock wanted to put an end to all this crap and told The Hollywood Reporter: “I think everyone laughed about it. And I’ll leave it at that. I wish you luck. I wish you all the best on Fast and Furious 9. And I wish them luck on 10, 11 and the rest of the Fast and Furious movies they make will be without me.”