Virgin Galactic Says It Has Sold About 100 Space Flight Tickets For $450,000 Each | Innovation

The space tourism company Virgin Galactic announced last Monday (8) that since August it has sold about 100 space travel tickets, for US$ 450,000 each.

With the new orders, the company reaches the milestone of 700 tickets sold in total. The number includes 600 tickets purchased between 2005 and 2014 by customers who paid from $250,000 to $250,000.

In a statement, Virgin Galactic said the new tariff “has been well received”. The company also stated that its goal is to reach 1,000 tickets before launching the first commercial flight, scheduled for the end of 2022.

“We are entering a period of fleet improvement with a clear path to increasing the durability, reliability and predictability of our commercial service aircraft,” said Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier.

“Demand for space travel is strong and we are selling seats faster than we expected,” he added.

Virgin Galactic’s spacecraft was temporarily immobilized by US authorities in September after exiting authorized airspace on its inaugural mission.

In October, the company announced that it would delay its first commercial flight from the third to the fourth quarter of next year to make safety improvements. The company confirmed on Monday that it maintains the forecast.

The billionaire competition for tourism also has Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX. In September, the company sent four tourists into space, who remained in Earth’s orbit for three days.

Virgin Galactic says it has nearly $1 billion in cash to fund its operations until it becomes profitable.

In the third quarter of 2021, Branson’s company had a net loss of $48 million, less than the $92 million it lost in the same period in 2020.