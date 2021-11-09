Vitria leaves Corinthians with more than a 70% chance of qualifying for the Libertadores 2022

The 1-0 victory over Fortaleza, at Neo Química Arena, last Saturday, brought Corinthians closer to qualifying for the Libertadores 2022. The triumph increased Timão’s chance of being in the continental tournament by 18.8% next year.

Now, Corinthians’ probability of playing in the Libertadores da América next season is 72.6%. For comparison purposes, after the triumph against Chapecoense, last Monday, the probability of classification was 53.8%. The calculation is done by Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

The survey carried out by the department also considers the chances of winning the Brazilian title, classification for the Sudamericana and the risk of falling. Timão has a 27.3% chance of playing the Sudamericana in 2022, and a 0.002% chance of winning the octacampeonato. The victory against Fortaleza officially zeroed the possibility of Corinthians’ relegation in 2021.

Corinthians occupies the sixth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 47 points. The Parque São Jorge team is two points behind the G4 – Red Bull Bragantino is fourth with 49 – see table below. On Wednesday, Timão visits Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, at 7pm. At the same time, the team from Bragança Paulista visits Santos, in Vila Belmiro.

ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stAtlético-MG6530205547222572
2ndpalm trees5530174947351261
3rdFlamengo5328165752262663
4thRed Bull Bragantino49311213647351253
5thstrength4830146103933653
6thCorinthians4730121173226652
7thInternational4430111183831749
8thFluminense4230119102931-two47
9thCuiabá393181582829-142
10thCeará393081572830-two43
11thAthletic-PR3830115143639-342
12thAmerica-MG3830911102931-two42
13thAtlético-GO3729910102428-443
14thSão Paulo373081392328-541
15thBahia363099123339-640
16thsaints3530811112636-1039
17thsport303179151728-1132
18thYouth3029612112736-934
19thGuild262975172538-1330
20thChapecoense1430111182450-2616

