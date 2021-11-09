Vitria leaves Corinthians with more than a 70% chance of qualifying for the Libertadores 2022

The 1-0 victory over Fortaleza, at Neo Química Arena, last Saturday, brought Corinthians closer to qualifying for the Libertadores 2022. The triumph increased Timão’s chance of being in the continental tournament by 18.8% next year.

Now, Corinthians’ probability of playing in the Libertadores da América next season is 72.6%. For comparison purposes, after the triumph against Chapecoense, last Monday, the probability of classification was 53.8%. The calculation is done by Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

The survey carried out by the department also considers the chances of winning the Brazilian title, classification for the Sudamericana and the risk of falling. Timão has a 27.3% chance of playing the Sudamericana in 2022, and a 0.002% chance of winning the octacampeonato. The victory against Fortaleza officially zeroed the possibility of Corinthians’ relegation in 2021.

Corinthians occupies the sixth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 47 points. The Parque São Jorge team is two points behind the G4 – Red Bull Bragantino is fourth with 49 – see table below. On Wednesday, Timão visits Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, at 7pm. At the same time, the team from Bragança Paulista visits Santos, in Vila Belmiro.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 65 30 20 5 5 47 22 25 72 2nd palm trees 55 30 17 4 9 47 35 12 61 3rd Flamengo 53 28 16 5 7 52 26 26 63 4th Red Bull Bragantino 49 31 12 13 6 47 35 12 53 5th strength 48 30 14 6 10 39 33 6 53 6th Corinthians 47 30 12 11 7 32 26 6 52 7th International 44 30 11 11 8 38 31 7 49 8th Fluminense 42 30 11 9 10 29 31 -two 47 9th Cuiabá 39 31 8 15 8 28 29 -1 42 10th Ceará 39 30 8 15 7 28 30 -two 43 11th Athletic-PR 38 30 11 5 14 36 39 -3 42 12th America-MG 38 30 9 11 10 29 31 -two 42 13th Atlético-GO 37 29 9 10 10 24 28 -4 43 14th São Paulo 37 30 8 13 9 23 28 -5 41 15th Bahia 36 30 9 9 12 33 39 -6 40 16th saints 35 30 8 11 11 26 36 -10 39 17th sport 30 31 7 9 15 17 28 -11 32 18th Youth 30 29 6 12 11 27 36 -9 34 19th Guild 26 29 7 5 17 25 38 -13 30 20th Chapecoense 14 30 1 11 18 24 50 -26 16

See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

