Vitria leaves Corinthians with more than a 70% chance of qualifying for the Libertadores 2022

The 1-0 victory over Fortaleza, at Neo Química Arena, last Saturday, brought Corinthians closer to qualifying for the Libertadores 2022. The triumph increased Timão’s chance of being in the continental tournament by 18.8% next year.
Now, Corinthians’ probability of playing in the Libertadores da América next season is 72.6%. For comparison purposes, after the triumph against Chapecoense, last Monday, the probability of classification was 53.8%. The calculation is done by Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).
The survey carried out by the department also considers the chances of winning the Brazilian title, classification for the Sudamericana and the risk of falling. Timão has a 27.3% chance of playing the Sudamericana in 2022, and a 0.002% chance of winning the octacampeonato. The victory against Fortaleza officially zeroed the possibility of Corinthians’ relegation in 2021.
Corinthians occupies the sixth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 47 points. The Parque São Jorge team is two points behind the G4 – Red Bull Bragantino is fourth with 49 – see table below. On Wednesday, Timão visits Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, at 7pm. At the same time, the team from Bragança Paulista visits Santos, in Vila Belmiro.
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|65
|30
|20
|5
|5
|47
|22
|25
|72
|2nd
|palm trees
|55
|30
|17
|4
|9
|47
|35
|12
|61
|3rd
|Flamengo
|53
|28
|16
|5
|7
|52
|26
|26
|63
|4th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|49
|31
|12
|13
|6
|47
|35
|12
|53
|5th
|strength
|48
|30
|14
|6
|10
|39
|33
|6
|53
|6th
|Corinthians
|47
|30
|12
|11
|7
|32
|26
|6
|52
|7th
|International
|44
|30
|11
|11
|8
|38
|31
|7
|49
|8th
|Fluminense
|42
|30
|11
|9
|10
|29
|31
|-two
|47
|9th
|Cuiabá
|39
|31
|8
|15
|8
|28
|29
|-1
|42
|10th
|Ceará
|39
|30
|8
|15
|7
|28
|30
|-two
|43
|11th
|Athletic-PR
|38
|30
|11
|5
|14
|36
|39
|-3
|42
|12th
|America-MG
|38
|30
|9
|11
|10
|29
|31
|-two
|42
|13th
|Atlético-GO
|37
|29
|9
|10
|10
|24
|28
|-4
|43
|14th
|São Paulo
|37
|30
|8
|13
|9
|23
|28
|-5
|41
|15th
|Bahia
|36
|30
|9
|9
|12
|33
|39
|-6
|40
|16th
|saints
|35
|30
|8
|11
|11
|26
|36
|-10
|39
|17th
|sport
|30
|31
|7
|9
|15
|17
|28
|-11
|32
|18th
|Youth
|30
|29
|6
|12
|11
|27
|36
|-9
|34
|19th
|Guild
|26
|29
|7
|5
|17
|25
|38
|-13
|30
|20th
|Chapecoense
|14
|30
|1
|11
|18
|24
|50
|-26
|16
