Vivo Easy announces price adjustment in apps and voice daily for December

This Monday morning (8), Vivo Easy users were surprised in the morning with a text message that communicated a readjustment in the prices of voice/SMS and Twitter and TikTok apps. According to the message sent by the operator, which can be seen in the screenshot below, the values ​​would only change from December 8th this year, in addition to the costs already being in the app. Check it out below:

Although the message indicates that prices would be updated in the app, TudoCelular did not find the information in the app and consulted Vivo’s advisors to find out each one of the adjustments. Returning to the site, the operator reported that voice and Twitter daily rates will go from R$0.99 to R$1.49 each, while TikTok’s will increase from R$0.99 to R$1.99. The apps will have the values ​​of the 30-day package changed from R$9.90 to R$14.90. At this last point, only the voice/SMS option will remain for R$29.70.

Proportionally, the biggest increase will be in TikTok’s daily rate, which will undergo a 101% readjustment. Voice and Twitter will be 50.5% more expensive, proportionally, for their standalone alternatives. Other daily rates – such as WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, Netflix and Spotify – and internet prices will remain the same as those found at this time. See the full note sent by Vivo: “Vivo informs that, as of 12/8/21, the daily rates and/or packages of 30 days of Vivo Easy for use with TikTok, Twitter and voice calls will have new values. The change in commercial conditions will be valid exclusively for new contracts for these services, without changing other Vivo Easy packages. Since 11/08/21, the company started to communicate to Vivo Easy subscribers about the change in values, which can be consulted on the app, in the “other matters” section. The change follows the regulation of the National Telecommunications Agency and the new values, valid from 12/08/21, will be: Daily – R$ 1.49 (Twitter and voice) and R$ 1.99 (TikTok); Packages with 30 nights – R$ 14.90 (Twitter); BRL 19.90 (TikTok) and BRL 29.70 (voice).” Alive