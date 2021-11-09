Vivo must update terminals and migrate all clients from 4G to 5G

It won’t be a dedicated plan for one user or another. This is for individuals as well as for small and large companies. The plan will automatically update to allow use of 5G.

Commenting on the matter, the vice president of B2B at Telefônica Brasil, Alex Salgado, promised that the operator Vivo should make the automatic migration of all your users from 4G to 5G . This should happen once the frequencies are released for use.

After the successful auction of frequencies for the 5G network, the main operators in the country are already preparing to activate the new network in the main capitals of the country.

Salgado also commented that Vivo has plans to update the terminals that are already on the market for nearly two years and support the 5G network. This should allow the new connection to be released faster for all clients.

The executive also said that the purchase of many lots of the 26 Hz frequency should allow Vivo to be able to bet on the use of 5G in the business world. In other words, in factories, agribusiness, smart cities and ultra-speed internet.

It delivers six times more capacity than I can deliver at 100 MHz at 3.5 GHz.

It is worth remembering that Vivo took two blocks in the 3.5 GHz spectrum that add up to 100 MHz and three 200 MHz batches in the 26 GHz.