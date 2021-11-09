Volkswagen announces that it will stop manufacturing one more car – Jornal Pequeno

Source: From the newsroom with Estadão

Volkswagen announced that it intends to stop manufacturing GOL after 40 years. The automaker still does not have a defined date for the end of production of the model, which will be replaced by the new line of vehicles to be launched between 2022 and 2026. Investments for the new family of cars will be of R$ 7 billion.

According to specialized websites, the trend is for GOL to be replaced, in 2023, by Polo Track. The new hatch will be a version of the current Polo with simplifications, to then have a competitive price. Production will be at the Taubaté (SP) plant, which will receive the MQB modular platform.

It is based on this architecture that the automaker will produce not only the Polo Track, but also the new generations of the Voyage sedan and the Saveiro pickup truck. Currently, the three popular are the only models of the German brand in the Latin American region that use the PQ24 base. In other words, with the adoption of the MQB platform, Volkswagen will reduce costs, as all its cars will be built on the same architecture. In addition, new security requirements will be taken into account.

For example, the Polo Track will have stiffer and more impact resistant plates, as well as electronic devices such as stability control (ESC). This is one of the items that will force Gol’s retirement in 2023. After all, from 2024 onwards, the system – which also goes by the acronym ESP, for the Electronic Stability Program – will be mandatory.