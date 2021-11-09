Wagner Moura explains Marighella’s post-credits scene: “Exciting”

marighella, the biopic of the guerrilla Carlos Marighella run by Wagner Moura, surprises by incorporating in his portrait of a Brazilian historical figure a feature more typical of Hollywood fiction films: the post-credits scene; or, more specifically in the case of the movie, between-credits. In conversation with the Omelet, the director explained behind the scenes of the scene, which brings the actors Bella Carnero, Humberto Carrão, Luiz Carlos Vasconcelos and Guilherme Ferraz aggressively declaiming the Brazilian National Anthem.

“Every scene where they were there, together, they did something before filming, some prep ritual”, explained Moura. “That day, they got together and started to sing the national anthem. That wasn’t a scene there, it was them getting ready for another scene that we were going to do, but I found that… When I started to see it, I I thought it was so beautiful, so exciting, that I asked them to film it”.

According to the director, in addition to representing a moment of purging and relaxation, after the intense emotional journey he proposes marighella, the scene also represents a “National Anthem claim” by the progressive portion of Brazil.

marighella, which brings Your Jorge in the role of the guerrilla, he debuted on November 4, 52 years after he, one of the main opposition figures against the military dictatorship, was assassinated.

Previously, the film, which also features Adriana Esteves, Bruno Gagliasso and Herson Capri, was set to debut in April 2021, but the plan was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. A previous postponement, in 2020, is attributed by Moura to a censorship by the federal government via the National Film Agency (ancine).

marighella went through several festivals, including the Berlin Festival, where debuted to applause. The film chronicles the guerrilla’s life in two moments, one in 1964 and the other between 1968 and 1969, when he died in an ambush carried out by police officers, during the military dictatorship.