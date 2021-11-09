WAM Group: economic and government crisis

UOL – What is timeshare?

Marcos Freitas Pereira – It has its origins in Europe, USA and Mexico. It is part of a consolidation of the shared economy, which comes from the crises of the capitalist system.

The large production of assets ends up generating a supply crisis. We take advantage of idle assets to give them a better destination.

Tourist multi-property is the adaptation of this context. You don’t need to have your own car anymore – we have Uber at your disposal, we have a series of offers of shared goods and services. It is in this context that WAM was born, focused on the tourism segment.

How does it work in practice?

The timeshare is for those customers who are unable to have a second home.

We did a survey in 2007 that showed that only 15% of the floating public [de Caldas Novas/GO] he had income to buy an apartment that cost R$1,500 to R$1,800 a month. And 65% who visited the city could not afford it, but had an income between R$6,000 and R$10,000 and could buy a good with a lower value.

We took an apartment, shared, and each user was entitled to five weeks a year. Then we learned, and today we sell one or two weeks a year. [O valor da cota de um imóvel de multipropriedadale da WAM varia de R$ 40 mil a R$ 80 mil.]

When we offered this to Caldas Novas, in 2008 and 2009, we realized that the shot was right, because people, in addition to buying the idea, having the opportunity to have their second home, to have the installment fit in their pockets, still they had the real right, they had the property, the deed. We ended up democratizing tourism and leisure.