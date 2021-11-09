”We have a tour to deliver”

Maraisa, from the duo with Maiara, spoke on her Twitter account and cheered up the fans

Apparently, the ‘Patroas’ project will remain strong after the death of Marília Mendonça (1995 – 2021)!

At dawn this Tuesday, 09, marisa (33) of the duo with mahara (33) used his Twitter account to interact with his fans and cheered everyone up by talking about the music project.

Right at the beginning of the publication, the singer sent a message to the fan club of the eternal queen of suffering: “Hey @herddamm … You guys are ours!”, she declared, who continued: “We have a tour of the Mistresses to deliver! @MariliaMReal always doing everything! Here, reliving every audio, every reference… Laughing to herself as she always solves everything!”

Of course, the artist’s statement made all fans excited: “We’ll be there… for you, FOR HER! Thank you for not giving up on this project, for creating forces where I know it’s hard to find”, “What you two are doing is out of this world!”, “We’ll be the Marilia’s voice and we’ll be with you”, “The bosses come with force and the herd goes with them, let’s make noise, let’s celebrate the incredible woman that is Marilia”, were just some of the sweet messages.

Check out:

Hey, @herddamm… You are ours! We have a tour of the Mistresses to deliver! @MariliaMRal always doing everything! I’m here reliving each audio, each reference… Laughing to herself as she always solves everything! — Maraisa (@Maraisa) November 9, 2021

Producer on the project ‘Patroas’: ”God will give us strength to carry on”

the producer Junior Campus also spoke about the beautiful project of the singers. Through stories, he sent a message to Maiara and Maraisa.

“Maiara and Maraisa God will bless us and give us strength to take Patroas forward”, wrote thrilled.





