”We start thinking about the children”

Singer Simone appeared very sad and spoke about the sudden death of Marília Mendonça

The singer Simone Mendes (37) appeared this Monday, 8, still very shaken after the death of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021).

On her social network, the colleague made a series of videos that are very different from what she is used to doing, appearing sad and with few words.

“We need to keep going, we need to keep doing what God called us to do… I confess to you that I’m still very sad… it’s not easy… we start to think a lot of things like that in life, we he starts thinking about his children, about life, we always go to work thinking about returning to the arms of those who love us, the family…“, he started saying.

Marília Mendonça’s mother speaks for the first time about her daughter’s death: ”God gave me, God took away”

Simone Mendes continued the outburst, recalling how her relationship with the Queen of Suffering was: “But we can’t… you can’t question God’s things, everything is in his time… Marília was very affectionate with me, she always sent me messages… anyway… there’s an emptiness, the longing, the importance of the legacy she left the story she wrote and that will never be erased and now we need to follow and fulfill what God called us to do”.

Simone Mendes recalls messages with Marília Mendonça

Last Saturday, 6, the day after Marília Mendonça died in the plane crash, Simone Mendes recalled messages she exchanged with her friend.

As well as the friend, mahara (33) also rescued his last conversations with the icon of the female sertanejo.





