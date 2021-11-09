We will raise the Selic by more than 1.5 points if necessary, BC director tells Nikkei Asia

BRASÍLIA, 8 Nov (Reuters) – The director of monetary policy at the Central Bank, Bruno Serra, said that the autarchy will raise the Selic by more than 1.5 percentage points if necessary at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in December, according to an interview with Nikkei Asia published on Monday.

“If it becomes necessary to increase the rate by more than 150 bps, we will need to do that,” Serra said in the interview, which took place on Thursday.

The director also reiterated that the BC continues to pursue the center of the inflation target for 2022 – of 3.5% –, a message that the BC sought to emphasize in the Copom minutes.

In the minutes, the BC revealed that an adjustment above 1.5 points was discussed for the last monetary policy decision, at the end of October, but that the monetary authority ended up reaching the conclusion that, at this pace, but considering a separate Selic terminal, it would still be possible to bring inflation to the target in 2022. Currently, the base rate is at 7.75% per year.

On the eve of the vote in the Chamber of Deputies for the second round of the PEC dos Precatórios, which opens budget space in 2022 through a change in the spending ceiling rule, Serra told Nikkei Asia that markets were questioning “the stability of our framework for this limit to the funding that has served us very well since 2016”.

Regarding the communication process conducted by the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, regarding the implementation of a reduction in stimuli, Serra assessed that the latest decision, on the beginning of the “tapering”, was much anticipated, with market participants having prepared “very well”.

The BC director also said that emerging countries, including Brazil, should not suffer a major disruption when the Fed effectively starts raising interest rates.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related