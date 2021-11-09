Website that compares prices is your best friend on Black Friday 2021

November 26th is coming!

Black Friday has already become a tradition in Brazilian commerce. The day is known for the deep discounts provided by retail stores. And despite the promising idea, several frauds mark the occasion.

For this reason, Gizmodo Brasil has separated and linked websites and applications so that you can compare the price of the product you want in different stores, avoid deception and choose the best offer.

Check out:

already quoted

The platform compares prices between products and identifies the location with the biggest discount. It is also possible to schedule notifications for certain prices and consult the history of values ​​for a product.

protest

The Proteste website is a consumer protection entity that offers a plug-in. With it, it is possible to test coupons, compare prices between stores, receive notices in case of offers and analyze the variation in the product’s price over time.

Buscapé

The Buscapé website has an option reserved for Black Friday. In it, it is possible to filter various products from the stores by discount range, in addition to finding items with the lowest price in the last 40 days. It is possible to receive notifications for profitable offers. The company also has an application with the same functionality.

zoom

The platform also has a section for Black Friday, Zoom’s website allows you to search for products by price range and discount. It is possible to filter products with the intention of finding discounts for each period and searching for products by stores.

trust here

Made by the ReclameAqui platform, the interface combines two functions: it compares prices between stores and offers the consumer the possibility of analyzing the profile of the companies that are making the offers, which helps to avoid possible fraud or falling into scams.

Good luck!

[Techtudo]