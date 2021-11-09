what are the risk factors related to prostate cancer?

November is one of the months of the year when social engagement for a specific public health cause takes place. “Blue November” reminds men of the importance of the debate on prostate cancer. Just as October is the month for women to prevent breast cancer, the blue November debates the risks related to prostate cancer.

According to surveys by the National Cancer Institute, INCA, 29.2% of tumors in men are in the prostate. Therefore, it is one of the main reasons for cancer deaths in Brazil. Prostate cancer is the second most common in men, second only to non-melanoma skin cancer.

One of the most effective ways of diagnosing changes in the prostate is through the examination performed after the age of 40 years. It is important to consider that cases of prostate cancer are frequent from the age of 50 onwards.

Risk factors related to prostate cancer

We call “risk factors” the pathological characteristics or even external influences that can contribute to the emergence of a disease.

In the case of prostate cancer, there are some of these factors that can inevitably be thought to cause the disease.

Age

Age contributes significantly, given that data show that both incidence and mortality significantly increase from 50 years of age onwards.

Overall, about 75% of cases that are reported worldwide occur in people over 65 years of age.

hereditary genetics

Research indicates that people who have cases of prostate cancer in the family, in turn, may have a higher risk of developing the disease. This can occur through genetic inheritance, but even habits developed in the same way by family members.

Studies on eating habits or lifestyle are still being analyzed, but without a more precise definition.

Obesity

Men with excess body fat may have a greater chance of developing prostate cancer more aggressive. At least that is what some studies indicate that make a direct relationship between obesity and some cases of advanced cancer. However, it is noteworthy that these studies indicate that it does not mean that it increases in general.

In other words, in the number of patients studied, it is not necessarily a factor that becomes the rule. But, in most cases, the disease is more aggressive in obese people. Some studies, not very conclusive yet, point out other risk factors, such as: exposure to some chemicals, smoking, STDs and some eating habits.

These studies are still looking for new evidence, but they are not discarded and, equally, can be risk factors according to some researchers. In the case of food, for example, there are some studies that show that men who consume red meat and dairy products with more fat, in turn, may have a slightly higher risk.

In theory, the touch exam from the age of 40 is still one of the ways to identify some change or inflammation in the prostate. Therefore, it is important that men become aware and break certain prejudices for taking the exam.