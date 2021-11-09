What is Photo Dump on Instagram? Understand the social network fad | Social networks

Photo Dump on Instagram is a trend that consists of publishing random sequences of photos in the social network feed, without the use of filters or elaborate edits, in the carousel format. The trend, which went viral during the pandemic, has returned to success on the network in recent days. It is likely that the sticker “Use your” and the current “Your October Dump”, in which Stories are made with photos taken in October, contributed to the reappearance of the modinha. There are already more than 867,000 posts marked with the hashtag #photodump.

In literal translation, the expression “Photo Dump” means “photo dump”; while “Your October Dump” means “Your October Dump”. The fad began in 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, when users started posting routine photos, without fussing with image editing. According to the magazine Input, this happened because people “began to perceive everyday life differently”, especially in the months when the lockdown was in effect.

Photo Dump can also be interpreted as a response to the statement by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, that the app “is no longer a photo-sharing app”. According to Mosseri, the social network brings features that go beyond the publication of square photos, making the app more and more distant from the initial proposal when it was launched in 2010.

In this sense, Photo Dump would be rescuing the recording of everyday images, leaving the elaborate productions aside and focusing on what is most common in routines.

The viral trend has also fallen in favor of digital influencers and famous personalities. Last year, when the trend became popular abroad, socialite Kim Kardashian and model Bella Hadid also shared carousels with photos of the routine out of the limelight.

How to make a post in Photo Dump style

To create a Photo Dump-style post on Instagram, simply post a sequence of photos to the feed in carousel mode. Ideally, records do not have filters or elaborate edits, and are not connected to each other. To demarcate your participation in the trend, insert the hashtag #photodump.

In addition, it is also possible to follow the “Your October Dump” trend in Stories, from the “Use your” sticker. To access it, just add a photo to your Instagram story and tap the sticker icon to open the stickers.

Then click on the “Use yours” card and write “Your October Dump”. Once that’s done, select Layout mode, on the left of the screen, to share more than one photo at once. You also have the option to follow the chain created by another user.

