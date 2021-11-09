what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Tuesday By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The market is following the attempt to conclude the vote on the Precatórios PEC, which should take place today, 09, if the quorum is sufficient in the Chamber of Deputies. At 9:30 am, the futures advanced 0.45%, while it fell 0.28%, to R$ 5.5550.

In the United States, futures on the futures retreated 0.08%, while futures on and 100 rose 0.02% and 0.20%, respectively.

This Monday, Brazil registered 126 new deaths from Covid-19, which brought the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 609,573, informed the Ministry of Health. confirmed in the country advancing to 21,886,077.

For the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state of São Paulo did not record any deaths caused by the disease, according to data from the SP government.

In an interview with the Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asia, the director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank (BC), Bruno Serra, stated that there is a possibility for the monetary authority to accelerate the pace of the rise in the , if necessary.

At the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Council (), the group’s decision raised the rate by 1.5 pp, to 7.5% per year, and has already signaled an advance of the same magnitude for the next meeting.

According to what was published yesterday, 08, the market forecasts that the Selic rate will end next year at 11%, while 2022 is expected to end at 4.63%, closer to the ceiling of the 5% target of the that of the center of 3.5%.

News of the day

Affiliation to PL – President Jair Bolsonaro decided to join the Liberal Party (PL) to run for reelection in 2022. The decision is based on the promise that Bolsonaro will have more autonomy to influence the party’s decisions.

Trade balance – The company posted a trade deficit of $30.3 million in the first week of November. According to the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex) of the Ministry of Economy, the value was reached with exports of US$ 4.227 billion and imports of US$ 4.257 billion.

PEC of Precatório – The and will ask its members to vote against the measure in the second round scheduled for this Tuesday, said the leader of the party in the House, Wolney Queiroz (PE).

Energy consumption – Electricity consumption in Brazil had a 5.7% reduction in October compared to the same period last year, amid milder temperatures in the Southeast and South regions, according to preliminary data from the Electric Energy Trading Chamber (CCEE).

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP/PR), Government Leader in the Chamber; Meeting with Gilson Machado Neto, Minister of Tourism; Meeting with Bento Albuquerque, Minister of Mines and Energy; Meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Meeting with Ambassador Carlos França, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the Special Secretary of the Federal Revenue, José Tostes; Meeting with the executive secretary, Marcelo Guaranys; Lunch meeting with the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto; Meeting with the deputy attorney general of the National Treasury, Ana Paula Bittencourt.

Campos Neto – Meeting with Ricardo Liáo, President of the Financial Activities Control Council (COAF); Participate in a dinner with parliamentarians.

corporate news

São Martinho (SA:) – The São Martinho Group reported net income of R$368.4 million in the second quarter of crop year 2021/22, which ended on September 30th. The result represents an increase of 11% compared to the same period of the 2020/21 season, of R$ 331.9 million. The sugarcane company’s adjusted Ebitda rose 65.9% on the same basis of comparison, to R$790 million.

Petz (SA:) – Petz recorded BRL 26.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 56.1% compared to the same period in 2020. The adjusted Ebitda, in turn, was BRL 67.156 million, an increase of 43.4% . The adjusted Ebitda margin was 10.5%, 0.1 pp higher than the third quarter of last year.

BTG Bank – BTG Pactual (SA:) ended the third quarter of 2021 with a book value of BRL 1.743 billion, 3.9% higher than the previous record of the second quarter, and 74% higher than that calculated in the same period last year.

Marisa – Marisa reported net income of R$44.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, reversing, therefore, a loss of R$124.5 million for the same period last year. In 2019, before the pandemic, the loss had been BRL 76 million.

Minerva (SA:) – Minerva announced its participation in Carbon on Track, a program of the Forest and Agricultural Management and Certification Institute (Imaflora) for measuring the carbon balance on farms in South America.

Itause – Itaúsa (SA:) posted net income of R$2.3 billion in the third quarter of this year, . Recurring net income was R$2.7 billion, an increase of 35%.

Directional (SA:) – Direcional Engenharia closed the third quarter of 2021 with net income of R$ 47.184 million, . Adjusted Ebitda totaled R$ 100.666 million, an advance of 36.3% on the same annual comparison basis.

Banco do Brasil (SA:) – Banco do Brasil had adjusted net income of R$5.14 billion in the 3rd quarter, an increase of 47.6% compared to the same month in 2020. , an expansion of 48% compared to the same period last year.

Ecoroads (SA:) – O . The consolidated number went from 32,940 to 35,931 vehicles, according to previous data released on Monday, 8th, by the dealership. Taking into account only the comparable total, excluding Ecovias do Cerrado, the movement was 33,112 cars, an increase of 0.5% on an annual basis.

Brazilian Aluminum Company (SA:)- Companhia Brasileira de reduced its in the third quarter of 2021. The losses, which between June and September 2020 reached R$ 460 million,

Yduqs (SA:) – Yduqs posted net income of R$78.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, down 35.2% from the same period last year. In the adjusted criterion, the indicator had a drop of 24.9%, to R$ 146.2 million. The Ebitda was R$ 361.3 million, an increase of 8.8% compared to the same period in 2020.

Blue (SA:) – The airline Azul reported that the meanwhile, the offer of seats by the company evolved 57% in the same comparison. As a result, the occupancy rate on Azul’s flights in October was 82.1% last month, an increase of 2.8 percentage points over a year earlier.

Porto Seguro (SA:) and Cosan (SA:) – Porto Seguro and Cosan announced the formation of a vehicle subscription and fleet management joint venture, with their growing commitment to urban mobility. The joint venture will have a 50% share of each partner, with Porto Seguro participating in the business through its Carro Fácil unit, which already operates in vehicle subscription. Cosan will invest around R$300 million in the partnership.