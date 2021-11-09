what we already know about the hatch that will replace the Goal

After an investment cycle dedicated to SUVs, Volkswagen will finally renew its entry-level cars. Between 2022 and 2026, the German brand will invest R$ 7 billion in Brazil to launch a new family of national compacts. The first one is confirmed for 2023: it will be the Polo Track, hatch that will replace the Goal.

As the name suggests, the new hatch will be a version of the current Polo with simplifications, to then have a competitive price. Production will be at the Taubaté (SP) plant, which will receive the MQB modular platform. It is on this architecture that the automaker will produce not only the Polo Track, but also the new generations of the sedan Voyage and the pickup Saveiro.

Currently, the three popular are the only models of the German brand in the Latin American region that use the PQ24 base. In other words, with the adoption of the MQB platform, Volkswagen will reduce costs, as all its cars will be built on the same architecture. In addition, new security requirements will be taken into account.

For example, the Polo Track will have stiffer and more impact resistant plates, as well as electronic devices such as stability control (ESC). This is one of the items that will force Gol’s retirement in 2023. After all, as of 2024, the system – which also goes by the acronym ESP, for Electronic Stability Program – will be mandatory.

1.0 turbo of the Up! TSI

As of 2022, Brazil will have stricter emissions laws. And to meet the new limits of the Proconve L7, the Polo Track will be able to use the 1.0 turbo engine that equipped the Up! TSI until the beginning of this year. In other words, we are talking about the softer version, with 105 hp of power and a maximum torque of 16.8 mkgf with ethanol.

The 1.0 turbo may have a manual and automatic gearbox option. Besides him, the hatch is expected to bring the current 1.0 3-cylinder natural aspiration at the base. This generates 84 hp and 10.4 kgfm of torque, and is connected only to the five-speed manual transmission. According to the website Secrets, Gol will only have this engine from 2022, because of the new emission limits.

hybrid flex

It is not yet for 2023, but Volkswagen is reportedly working on the creation of a flexible hybrid system in Brazil. And, thus, it is expected that future national compacts will have the most ecological mechanics. But this should only happen from 2024 or 2025, when the automaker should start an offensive in this segment, with local technology.