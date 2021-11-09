WhatsApp allows simultaneous account login on multiple devices; understand

Every day, more than 175 million people around the world send messages to Whatsapp business accounts, according to Will Cathcart, the app’s CEO. On the other side of the screen are professionals who have adopted the web version to optimize their work routine, but could not connect the account on more than one computer.

However, an update must allow simultaneous login in the web or desktop versions of up to four electronic devices and one cell phone. In this context, the customer service of medium-sized companies gains the possibility of speed if several professionals are available simultaneously through the same telephone number.

O Whatsapp integrated login has been tested on the web version since September. So far, the team responsible for the application has not officially commented on the update. But it is believed that the company’s intention is to make the web version of the messenger more complete and closer to the mobile app experience.

The novelty should be made available gradually to any user, but it is possible to get ahead to take advantage of the feature. Just sign up for the Whatsapp testing program and authorize the “Multiple Devices” feature, available in the “Connected Devices” option, within the mobile app version.

Other news

“Trying to connect to cell phone” is an alert message with extinction prediction. The update allows the user to access Whatsapp through a browser even if the cell is without battery or internet.

The possibility of autonomy maintains end-to-end encryption and message synchronization between other electronic devices. Contacts still do not know the origin of the device from which the messages were sent even if there is an exchange during the course of a conversation.

In addition, if the customer does not use the service for 14 days in a row, all other devices will be disconnected automatically.