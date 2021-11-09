WhatsApp starts experiencing new contacts screen on Android

Months ago, WhatsApp started experimenting with the new “Contact Information” screen when looking up business account details within the iOS app. Now, the update of this same section enters into tests, but for “common” profiles and in the Android app.

Changes to the details screen are timely and facilitate access to the call, chat and video call buttons. This is because, right below the profile photo, the means of contact are highlighted in new buttons (in the case of the Android app, they are completely round). Below, the list of functions and information follows similar to the traditional pattern. In terms of functionality, nothing has been added to the section.

Chat, video call and call buttons are positioned at the top of the screen, just below the profile photo (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

Recently, too, the “Group Information” section has also undergone a discreet redesign. Overall, the organization of resources makes functions much more at hand and, of course, with a more uniform look throughout the app.

As with the previous changes, it’s not clear when the interface refresh will arrive for all users. Testers gradually receive the news in the version 2.21.13.10 of WhatsApp Beta, so it’s good to check if the app is in the latest version in the Play Store and in the App Store if you are one of the testers.

Source: WABetaInfo