WhatsApp Web starts working on multiple devices, without connection to a cell phone – Link

WhatsApp has started to release a feature that allows login to up to four devices simultaneously, without the need for a main connection cell phone to access the web version of the platform. The messaging app had announced testing implementation of the tool in July this year.

Until then, WhatsApp Web was just a “mirror” of the smartphone app, with a mandatory cell phone connection. The new feature, however, is disabled if the user does not enter the messenger by smartphone for more than 14 days.

To use the multiple devices feature, you need to make a first connection between devices. For this, the device must be updated with the latest version of WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business (in the case of companies), whether on Android or iPhone. With the update now available, the next step is to have the cell phone and additional devices connected to the internet.

On the main Android device, enter the WhatsApp application, click More Options (three circles icon in the upper right corner of the screen), “Connected devices”, “Multiple devices (Beta)”, “Enter Beta”. version, just click “Exit Beta”.

On the iPhone, go to “Settings”, “Connected Devices”, Multiple Devices (Beta) and then “Enter Beta”. To exit the version, just click on “Exit Beta”.

What still needs to be released?

According to information from WhatsApp, the iPhone trial version still does not allow the user to clean or delete conversations on additional devices. The ability to send messages or make calls to contacts who use very old versions are also still restricted.

In addition, it is also not yet possible to use WhatsApp on tablets, view location on devices, and create and view broadcast lists on additional devices.

According to the company, even with the new function, messages, media files and WhatsApp Web calls will still be protected by end-to-end encryption.