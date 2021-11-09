WhatsApp will have new Discord and Telegram style groups feature

The fight between chat apps is for delivering the most useful features to try to attract the user interested in them. Therefore, it is quite common to see copies of successful functionality from one program being replicated to others, as WhatsApp does now. The platform wants to introduce a very popular feature on almost every social platform for its fans: Communities.

This novelty had been identified about a month ago, as a kind of improved groups, but now there are more novelties that reveal how it will work. New screenshots released by the WABetaInfo website reveal a very complete feature to give administrators more control over the groups and the possibility to create subgroups, something like the channels on Discord servers or the channels of the Telegram groups.

For now, Communities are subgroups within groups (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

Those responsible for groups will be able to invite people to join the communities through an invitation link or from a QR Code scanned with the cell phone camera. Once entering these subgroups, the user may or may not get messages instantly, depending on the settings implemented for that community.

As with groups, all exchange of messages and files in communities will be encrypted end-to-end to increase security. There will also be a different icon and possibly its own layout (although it is not yet enabled) to ensure the correct identification of where the user is, in addition to exclusive features, which are still not very clear as it is in the creation phase.

You can invite people to communities by link or QR Code (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

More organization

Communities should be a very useful addition to large WhatsApp groups, as they should help to better organize discussions by specific topics. It will be necessary to explain to the user how this operation will occur, after all, most will not be used to the new format, but the expectation is of a lot of positivity.

Last week, WhatsApp began work on a feature to clarify the difference between personal and business profiles. The desktop version has gained enhancements to make the experience similar to cell phones, such as a beta channel for experimental updates and the ability to manage the profile from the computer, without the need for a cell phone linked to the number.

Source: WABetaInfo