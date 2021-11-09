“Whoever wants to perpetuate himself will be together with Brisanet” | Economy

Photo: Deisa Garcêz

JosÉ Roberto Nogueira, president of Brisanet

Featured in the telecommunications market for some years, Ceará Brisanet it went from being a curious case of a technology company founded in the interior of Ceará, where there is barely a cell phone signal, to an example of success in expansion and business vision. Last week, the company took the leap it had been planning since 2018 when it bought three blocks from the 5G auction, disbursing BRL 1.466 billion to work with technology in the Northeast and Midwest, and aims for a future of unparalleled growth in the country by anchoring progress in partnerships with small providers and small northeastern cities.

One day after the bid that caught the attention of the entire country, José Roberto Nogueira, CEO of Brisanet, spoke with the THE PEOPLE. The executive assured that the investment of more than BRL 1 billion was precisely calculated, he told of the plans to arrive in the Midwest, the possibility of raising more funds through the issuance of shares or debentures as long as the control of the company remains his and he designed the 5G as the public policy for universal access to the Internet for low-income population.

O PEVO – In the beginning of the afternoon of last Thursday, after the bid of R$ 1.2 billion by Brisanet for the Nordeste block, which generated more than 13 thousand % of goodwill, a fluctuation of the company’s shares on the stock exchange . How do you read this market reaction to the company’s actions? How was this value calculated?

José Roberto Nogueira – On November 4, 2018, Brisanet was already at Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) for a meeting on 5G. There were years with dozens and dozens of visits, participating in public consultations, and if Brisanet did not have this role, regional blocks would probably not exist.

The goodwill did not come to put money on the table. This very expressive amount is to build the 1,148 locations, but there in 2023. The commitment is in 2030. As Brisanet builds fast and we are advancing, before reaching 2030, we will achieve this naturally.

So the market didn’t get it. There was an operator that had the opportunity to place a 3,000% premium, but in the end, it did not and ran the risk of losing the frequency because it did not understand the logic of the notice or did not understand well its region.

We map the location of each site already. The investment does not change our projected Capex. This was Brisanet’s strategy, which saw purchases more assertively and no one did anything similar. What he needed to buy, he bought without anyone fighting for it, without having to put a price above what was already there. As we propose, the blocks we wanted and still with the advantage of not having the sale of the fourth national block to the neutral network operator (which rents the frequency or equipment installed on that frequency to operators that provide direct service to the consumer) .

With no neutral network operator, now, there are the three large operators (Claro, TIM and Vivo) and Brisanet in these regions. There will be a neutral network operator because Brisanet itself can act like this with our franchise model. Our project, in the Northeast alone, brings together around 100 small providers. The Northeast project is for more than 500 to join Brisanet by the end of 2023. This is technology transfer.

Now, look at the scenario: those who didn’t buy the frequency will need to redesign the business model. The future is optical fiber plus 5G. These two structures will handle the delivery logistics of all technology services. Brisanet needed to perpetuate itself, so we went all out for 5G. Our expectation is that hundreds and hundreds of small internet providers will seek us out to be part of this block. Whoever wants to perpetuate himself will be together with Brisanet.

OP – How will the entry into mobile telephony take place? From when? Which places starts?

Jose Roberto – Only in July 2022 will we be able to enable Fortaleza and the other capitals. Small towns only from July 2023 onwards. Now, our commitment in the auction is for 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029. The value of R$ 1.236 is for 2030. This commitment has been diluted over the years and we will even do it rather, because we are going to start in big cities next year, but without such a big construction.

In the market today, 5G talk-enabled cell phones is less than 1%. We believe that in July 2022, these smartphones will be in the order of R$ 1.2 thousand. In July 2023, all cell phones from R$700 to R$800, in classes C, D and E, will be enabled with 5G.

So, the great movement of 5G will be between 2023 and 2024. If we didn’t want to invest practically nothing, we would be stuck until 2026.

We won’t say which cities yet, but in July 2022 we will start. We are looking to better understand the limits of technology. No manufacturer yet knows this well. We do a lot of 5G tests, with both 2.3 and 3.5, and we are following what we design as per the scope tests of what the equipment actually does.

OP – And in the Midwest, in the block that cost R$ 105 million, how does Brisanet plan to enter? Own investment or franchise? Start from the inside?

Jose Roberto – In the optical fiber expansion plan, in 2022, we conclude the implementation of the Northeast and we are going to move towards the Midwest. In parallel, let’s make the 5G. Not at the same speed as the Northeast, but similar to the Northeast.

It can be with franchise. We are not putting the model up yet, but it should be similar to what we do in the Northeast. We are going to look for the best partnerships. That’s what I see Brazil winning, because Brisanet calls the small ones to form lasting partnerships. So, we develop each region.

OP – What is the plan for 4G from the frequency of 2.3 GHZ sold for R$ 111 million? How will the company act on this frequency?

Jose Roberto – It’s for the Northeast, but it’s not just 4G. The 2.3 GHz frequency is ideal for operating 4G or 5G. The advantage is that the investment is not that high. Because with only 3.5 GHZ a much greater density of towers is needed. At 2.3 GHZ it is smaller for indoor coverage.

OP – Brisanet prepared for the 5G by going public on the stock exchange, carrying out operations in debentures… Is this form of funding still on the company’s radar, see the robust investments it needs to make?

Jose Roberto – We raised debentures mainly in 2021. We are listed on B3 and when new funding is necessary, we can be accessing both debentures and placing more shares on the market.

Our preference will always be not to dilute. Today, 21.5% of Brisanet is diluted. It is a family business that always intends to have control well above the already diluted margin. But, in the future, we will always be evaluating fundraising for the investments to be made.

OP – For the coming years, how is the investment designed?

Jose Roberto – Our investment year after year is always higher than the previous year. We had accelerated growth and we will continue. We call this decade, from 2017 to 2027, the infrastructure decade. In other words, it will be the ten years of greatest infrastructure construction, which started with optical fiber and is now passing with 5G.

From then on, it will be services. When we reach 2030, no one will be talking about an auction, about a new network built, but about new services that will be emerging and operating on top of these infrastructure networks. Those who did not build their networks correctly will have to redo it, which is not the case with Brisanet. The scenario is very favorable for Brisanet. It was and now it’s better.

OP – And how do you assess the competition in this scenario, especially with the large operators?

Jose Roberto – Brazil needs all operators. Brisanet is going to be one of the great companies in the country and this market will have a natural growth due to the importance of the internet in business and in people’s lives. If the telecom sector represents 4% of GDP, it will increase with 5G.

A city with 4,000 houses does not fit five providers. Fit 3. This acquisition market should help, some must be purchased and the right quantity should remain, as today it is quite exaggerated and therefore ends up with very low prices and compromised quality.

Looking to the future, the internet in people’s lives will be so relevant that the average ticket should rise. The internet has had the same price for ten years.

OP – But, given the conditions of the Brazilian economy and the historical deficiencies of the Northeast, do you believe in the evolution of the sector? Like?

Jose Roberto – Today, we have billing in a city in the interior, such as Salitre, where there is billing for fixed broadband and mobile telephony billing. When Brisanet becomes mobile, it starts to bring revenue in the same geographic area and even higher than broadband.

I believe we are going to have a filter to reduce the exaggeration in the amount of small providers. It exists today because they are informal. So, we observe this changing scenario: the number of providers adjusts, the rate of formalization increases and, when this excess is removed, the cost goes down and you can have internet with the same price, higher quality and more customers. Bringing this operational efficiency plus the gain of scale is what keeps the ticket low.

That’s where 5G comes in: technology will be like public policy. There is the possibility of reaching the Bolsa Família public, which today pays top-ups and it is impossible to watch video classes or video on demand.

With 5G, you can subscribe per device even with very low-income people for less than half a basic subscription.

So, there is the possibility of inserting low-income people with broadband and high capacity at low cost. This is revolution: every home has internet. Something that it already has, but does not meet demand.







