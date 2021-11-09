Why Bradesco’s shares rose and Itaú’s fell after balance sheet

Banks Bradesco (BBDC4) and Itaú (ITUB4/ITUB3) presented positive results in the balance of the third quarter of this year. According to reports released by financial institutions last week, each company’s net income grew about 35% compared to the same period in 2020.

But each paper had a different trajectory after the release of the results. On Friday (5), those of Bradesco appreciated, while those of Itaú suffered a depreciation of more than 1%. Check out the reasons below.

Bradesco

Bradesco shares ended Friday (5) up 4.93%, reaching R$ 19.99. One of the reasons was the positive result of the 3Q21 balance sheet. According to data from the financial institution, the net profit recorded was R$6.8 billion. The amount corresponds to 34.5% compared to the same period last year.

For XP Investimentos, the high was 8% above the estimates made by the house. In a report signed by analysts Vitor Pini, Matheu Odaguil and Artur Alves, the house also highlights that the default rate registered by the institution grew at a slower pace than other companies.

“We see Bradesco as the most defended in a more challenging macroeconomic scenario ahead, although we believe that the peak of default is yet to come”, informs the report. With this parameter, the recommendation is neutral for Bradesco shares, with a target price of R$26.

Victor Martin, an analyst at Planner Corretora, points out another positive point in the company’s result that may explain the appreciation of the shares: the rise in service revenues was higher than that of operating expenses. Martin recommends buying BBDC4 shares for R$30.

Itaú

Like Bradesco, Banco Itaú (ITUB4/ITUB3) presented positive results. According to the balance sheet for 3Q21 released on Wednesday (3), the company’s net income reached R$ 6.78 billion. The amount represents an increase of 34.8% compared to the same period last year. Even so, the share price closed down on Friday (5).

For ITUB4 shares, the drop was 1.21%, reaching R$ 22.88. As for the ITUB3 ticker, the indentation was a little higher, at 1.24%, priced at R$ 20.66.

In the evaluation of Rodrigo Friedrich, head of variable income at Renova Invest, the devaluation is due to the forecast increase in expenses for Itaú, caused by inflation and salary agreements. “What worries us a little is the increase in inflation and the new salary agreements of an 11% increase, which will increase Itaú’s expenses”, he justifies.

Even with this perspective, Renova Invest remains optimistic for the company and recommends buying the shares of the financial institution. The target price is R$31.

Mário Goulart, an analyst at O2 Research, points out that the bank delivered satisfactory results at a time of economic challenges in Brazil. even compared to the same period in 2019. However, he believes that the market penalized the financial institution because the result of this quarter was lower than in 2Q21.

“Last quarter, he (Itaú) delivered a 26.5% net profit margin, while in this third quarter the margin was 20.2%. The result is the opposite of Bradesco. Last quarter, Bradesco delivered a 30% net profit margin and this quarter presented a margin of 36.5%”, he assesses.

Despite these indications, Goulart emphasizes that the company “remains a solid and strong company”, but due to the macroeconomic conditions in Brazil, the recommendation is neutral for its actions.

