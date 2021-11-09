Why did they plant tomatoes in terrain analogous to Mars and create ketchup with them?

One of the most famous ketchup manufacturers in the world, Heinz, in partnership with the Florida Institute of Technology (FIT), developed its first product from tomatoes grown under conditions analogous to Mars. The feat is unprecedented and aims not only to grow tomatoes in other worlds, but also to provide sustainable cultivation here on Earth, by ensuring good management of soil resources.

Entitled “Red Project”, the experiment took more than two years to produce the first prototypes of “Martian” ketchup. For this, he relied on the team of specialists from Heinz and cultivation in extreme conditions from the Aldrin Space Institute, FIT, who have been studying ways to sustain the human presence on other planets. Tomatoes cultivated as if they were on Mars produced ketchup with the same quality as the traditional sauce.

(Image: Playback/Sent Into Space/Heinz)

Before starting tomato cultivation, the researchers analyzed the regolith (soil) analogous to Martian and its biological composition. Furthermore, they listed hybrid tomato seeds with the best performance potential for these specific conditions. Then, they chose two types of seeds to start growing on a larger scale.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The team set up a bespoke greenhouse, called the Redhouse (or “red house” in the literal translation), in an area of ​​the institute in Florida. Using artificial LED lighting, the study reproduced the expected radiation on Mars, while about 3,500 kg of Martian-analogous regolith recreated the ground conditions. Experts from FIT and Heinz spent two years perfecting the entire culture process.

(Image: Playback/Shutterstock/SergeyDV)

Professor Andrew Palmer of FIT said that most efforts around growing in Martian soil conditions are focused on the short term. The “Red Project” aims to cultivate on other planets that involves obtaining the best possible result with the available soil itself. “If we want to maintain our life on other planets, we need to be able to understand how we can grow and produce food in the long term, using the tools we have at our disposal,” added Palmer.

Earth’s soil is full of organisms and fungi that play vital roles in maintaining crops, but Martian soil is quite different from that. “Achieving a quality crop to generate Heinz ketchup was a dream result,” said the professor.