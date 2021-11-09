Why is Garibaldo of Sesame Street at the center of an anti-vaccine controversy in the US? | World

Garibaldo , the yellow bird of the “Villa Sesame” program, became the center of an anti-vaccination controversy in the United States after posting on Saturday (6), encouraging vaccination against Covid-19.

“I got the Covid-19 vaccine today! My wing is a little sore, but it will leave my body extra protected to leave me, and leave others healthy,” the character wrote.

What seemed like an innocent awareness campaign ended up taking another turn. Texas Governor Ted Cruz criticized what he called “government propaganda to children.”

2 of 6 'Government advertising to children', says post by the Texan governor — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

The Republican has received support from other conservative US personalities and people against vaccination – which appears to be stagnant in the country with 58.4% of its population protected.

In Texas, more than 4.2 million people were diagnosed with the disease and at least 72,000 died from complications of Covid-19, according to a survey by the Johns Hopkins University.

Arizona state senator Wendy Rogers wrote on her social network that Garibaldo was a communist for supporting vaccination.

“Garibaldo is a Communist,” wrote the Republican senator.

3 of 6 'Garibaldo is a Communist', wrote the Republican senator. — Photo: Playback/Twitter

Arizona has accumulated more than 1.1 million infections and a death toll that has passed 21,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Sesame Street producers have used their TV characters to teach American children and families about the risks of Covid-19 and how to protect themselves.

Liz Wheeler, a conservative political commentator, also responded to the fictional character that she would not take her daughter for the coronavirus vaccine.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved in the US for vaccinating children aged 5 years and older after the recommendation of the US health agency.

Garibaldo, who in fiction is six years old, was able to get the vaccine, while Elmo, the famous red puppet, will still have to wait because he is three years old.

4 of 6 Garibaldo and Elmo in undated photo — Photo: Playback/Twitter/Big Bird

The use of children’s characters and pop culture to encourage vaccines is not uncommon and is not unique to Covid-19 vaccines.

In 1972, in the US, Garibaldo himself was the protagonist of a federal campaign, during the administration of Republican President Richard Nixon, to encourage the vaccination of students.

As early as 1970, R2D2 and C-3PO staged an ad that asked the “fathers of the Earth” if they had already immunized their children.

5 of 6 R2D2 and C-3PO: 'Fathers of Earth: had they immunized their children?' — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

But the yellow bird received a lot of support for its decision to get vaccinated. Even Oscar, the curmudgeon from Sesame Street, said that the vaccine “won’t let you down”, perhaps “only with a sore arm”.

Even American President Joe Biden praised Garibaldo and said that when he gets vaccinated, he makes the whole village safe.

6 of 6 'Very good, Garibaldo,' said Biden. 'Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your village safe' — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Vaccination in the US is free and available to all citizens age 5 and older. The American government has been trying to find ways to encourage vaccination.

The White House announced this Thursday (4) that it will require companies with over 100 employees to guarantee the immunization of their employees in the United States.