Will Smith climbs atop the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building | Pop & Art

Will Smith climbed atop the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. The preparation for the feat and all the backstage of the ascent are in the series “Best Shape of My Life”, a kind of motivational reality show on the actor’s YouTube channel.
Located in Dubai, UAE, Burj Khalifa was built in 2015. It is 828 meters tall and has 163 floors.
Will Smith climbs atop the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world — Photo: Actor’s Playback/YouTube
During the episode in which he climbs to the top of the building, he also spoke of his relationship with his father, reading excerpts from the autobiography that he intends to release soon.
“My father was my hero. He demanded rigid perfection from himself and the people around him.”
In the video, he also talked about the preparation. “I want to get my body and mind in the best possible shape so I can feel good and look good, and be in a space that allows me to finish this book.”
In reality, Will Smith says he is looking for a “journey” to lose nine pounds in 20 weeks. He also wants to finish the autobiography he is writing.
According to the synopsis of “Best Shape of My Life”, the idea is to introduce a Will Smith that “you’ve never seen before”.