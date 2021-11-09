Windows 11: a new face for Microsoft’s operating system | Analysis / Review

In early October, Microsoft launched in Brazil Windows 11, the new version of its operating system for computers. It stands out for bringing visual changes and new features to users. But is the experience with it better than its predecessor Windows 10? What can the platform bring news to users? TudoCelular borrowed a New XPS 9310 from Microsoft and Dell to test the system and tells you the details.

One of the most prominent features of Windows 11 is its more centralized design. In both the Taskbar and the Start Menu, they have now moved out of the left corner and into the center. You can still go back to the traditional in Settings, but the proposed layout now looks more functional. Mainly because the Start Menu no longer has Live Tiles and started to deliver a cleaner organization.

At the top, apps are pinned for faster access without having to adjust sizes – which helps you find what you want easier. In the lower portion, there are the open programs last, which can streamline your life so as not to go out looking for what is urgent. To access the “All Programs” menu, there is a button at the top of this first block. The list has a search bar too, so it’s easy to find the app you want to run.

Instead of Live Tiles, Microsoft preferred to bet on widgets. They are accessible from a dedicated Taskbar button and display cards on the left side with information that might be of interest to you. Options are customizable. You can place cards with news, weather, game results and more alternatives. The only problem here is that, if you decide to click on any widget, it will necessarily open in Microsoft Edge, regardless of your default browser.

The Notifications Bar, on the other hand, is scrollable in the right corner or when clicking on the date/time, without that dedicated button on the side. However, the options to turn on Bluetooth, adjust the brightness or turn on Airplane mode have been integrated along with the Wi-Fi and sound icons, as well as accessible in Settings, which now deliver a more intuitive look. Even so, it looks like the Windows 10 mold was still more practical than the new one.

Another new feature here is the greater integration with Microsoft Teams. The Redmond giant seems to be well committed to further popularize its videoconferencing platform by making it more like an ordinary messenger – like a WhatsApp or a Telegram. The new Teams is more reminiscent of MSN Messenger of yesteryear, in that it embeds your Microsoft email and suggests discovering your contacts and starting a chat with them, without the video scheme that has become famous for the last year.

Windows 11 still features a revamped Microsoft Store. The store lost that plastered look and brought a better organization in the categories – apps, games and movies, for example –, with the possibility of even accessing web apps. Little by little, the American multinational has encouraged its users to download programs through its official store, instead of downloading installations that can be run by the browser. The result is in the expansion of applications available there, but there is still a long way to go before it becomes the preference of users.

One of the categories we mentioned above is games. Microsoft aims to integrate console and PC games with a number of features. One of them is the Xbox app, which now comes integrated with the Game Pass and you can even run cloud games through xCloud. The application has already delivered these features since Windows 10, but we feel a greater fluidity to play on 11, even when they are not run from the cloud, but downloaded from the PC storage.

And how does Windows 11 behave for work? Here are some new tools aimed at increasing user productivity. One of them is the call Snap Layout, a function available when you move the mouse arrow to the window maximize button. It makes it possible to distribute the open windows in three or even four on the screen at once, in different sizes. This is especially helpful for those who use multiple tabs at once. In the case of ultrawide screens, the arrangement in three vertical windows might be more interesting to you.

Also, the Task View button puts more value on the ability to create additional Desktops, not just open windows. It makes it easy to switch between them, according to your preference. As this site tested on a top-of-the-line Dell XPS 9310, the touchscreen of the machine also gave an idea of ​​how to use Windows 11 through the touch. Here is an experience for a few, but the system is easier to be used this way. Accessing side menus while swiping across the screen and fluidly dragging windows to arrange on the screen make touch a good mouse alternative within Windows 11.

Although few features have actually shown a consistent evolution from Windows 10 to Windows 11, there is still some functionality to be expected on the platform for the future. One of them is the implementation of a tab system for the File Explorer. Thus, opening the folders would have a similar experience to running multiple websites in the same browser, with only one window open in the Taskbar.

Another expected news, but still in the testing phase, is the presence of support for Android applications, in partnership with Amazon. Maybe this is the only way for users to get a taste for installing programs through a store on the PC, even without the Microsoft Store – which could benefit from “by table” as a result. As Microsoft will update its new operating system with only one major update in the year, the trend is that there will be fewer problems for a new edition release, compared to the semiannual examples of Windows 10 – since now the company will have a full year to work on just one change.





However, it is necessary to pay attention to other bugs that may occur due to incompatibility with different components or reasons, especially in this first moment. Some flaws have been discovered in built-in applications, printer installation, lack of Start Menu and excessive RAM consumption. For the company, the success of Windows 11 will involve fixing the problems already found as soon as possible and making the new system as “rounded” as possible, to encourage the public to adhere to it without fear.

Is it worth updating?