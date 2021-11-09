Windows 11 can ‘charge’ notebook battery beyond 100%

Since the release of the “22494” build for Windows 11 developers last week, some users have shared a curious change in their notebooks. Apparently, Microsoft’s new operating system would be “overcharging” the battery of some devices, raising their capacity beyond the usual limit, by “100%”.

While fun, the new “feature” is possibly a Windows 11 visual error, as the site suggests. Neowin. Furthermore, the case has already been received by Microsoft engineer Jennifer Gentleman, who also confirmed that the effect is not exclusive to the “22494” build and was already present in previous versions, but was not noticed.

Gentleman explained briefly, in response to user reports “Zondax” and “GlitcyDragon65“, in the Windows 11 community on Reddit: “We’re looking into this, we’ve received some reports on recent builds in the developer channels.”

Windows 11 test build has error that “charges” battery beyond 100%. (Source: u/GlitchyDragon65 via Reddit / Reproduction)Source: u/GlitchyDragon65 via Reddit

For the most concerned users, it is worth mentioning that, in addition to being harmless, the error was only found in Windows 11 test versions, more specifically in those released on the Developers Channel. As such, it is highly unlikely to encounter problems like this in public editions of the operating system.