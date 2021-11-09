With cheaper neighbor’s gasoline, Brazilians cross the border with Argentina to refuel. Revenue increases inspection

RIO – To escape the high price of gasoline, Brazilians are crossing the border and filling up their cars in Argentina.

The search of Brazilians for fuel in Porto Iguaçu, in the neighboring country, led local gas stations to limit supply to 15 liters per foreign vehicle per day.

Meanwhile, on this side of the border, the stations in Foz do Iguaçu (PR) had much lower demand, selling Brazilian gasoline between R$ 6.35 and R$ 7 a liter. In Argentina, the average value was around R$ 3.15.

“We are trying to increase production, but unfortunately we have a supply quota. In other words, they don’t allow us more than a certain amount of fuel because the price is very low, and the oil barrel has risen to US$ 80”, the representative of the Misiones Fuel Chamber, Faruk Jalaf, told Argentine newspaper Clarín .





But in addition to going by car to get gas across the border, many Brazilians are risking bringing gallons of gasoline and even Argentine gas canisters to Brazil.

With the increase in the number of cases of illegal resale of gas canisters and gasoline canisters in Brazil, the Internal Revenue Service initiated Operation Nafta in the region to intensify border inspections to prevent illegal fuel entry into the country.

Since the beginning of the operation in Dionísio Cerqueira, two weeks ago, 2,500 liters of gasoline and 130 gas cylinders have been seized.

The Revenue warns of the risks of this type of resale without complying with safety procedures and cargo regularization.

Crossing the border is no simple task, despite Mercosur’s integration. The Federal Police requires Brazilians to register their exit. At Argentine customs, personal documents and proof of complete vaccination are required.

*Intern, under the supervision of Danielle Nogueira.