With China’s embargo, beef exports fall 43% in October | Agribusiness

With the Chinese embargo more than 2 months ago, the Brazil’s total beef exports fell 43% in October to 108.6 thousand tonnes, in comparison with the same month last year, show data from the Brazilian Association of Refrigerators (Abrafrigo).

In terms of revenue, sales of animal protein also declined. In total, the export sales reached US$ 541.6 million last month, down 31%.

The strong reduction is explained by the suspension of purchases from China, which imports almost half of all the meat that Brazil sends to other countries.

The interruption of trade took place on September 4, after Brazil confirmed two atypical cases of mad cow in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso (learn what the disease is here).

Two days after confirmation, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) announced that the events in Brazil do not represent a risk for the Brazilian bovine production chain. Even so, China maintains the veto to this day.

The Association also informed that there was only a residual export of 27,700 tonnes in October to the Chinese market, most of it coming from the city of Hong Kong (19,400 tonnes).

In September 2021, exports to China from the mainland and Hong Kong reached a record 132.4 thousand tons.

In the accumulated result for the year, Brazilian exports of the product have already reached 1.610 million tonnes, a drop of 2.4% compared to the accumulated in the same period last year, when the movement was of 1.650 million tonnes.