With China’s embargo, Brazilian beef exports drop 43% – 11/09/2021

Exports of beef, fresh and processed, moved 109,000 tonnes in October, informed, in a note, the Brazilian Association of Refrigerators (Abrafrigo). This volume generated revenue of US$ 541.6 million for the country. Compared to the same period last year, there was a 43% drop in volume and 31% in revenue.

The cause of the drop was the embargo on Brazilian meat, imposed by China, after the occurrence of two cases of Mal da Vaca Louca in Brazil, in early September. The embargo continues.

According to Abrafrigo, in October of last year, 190,000 tons of meat had been exported.

According to livestock technicians linked to the National Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock (CNA), there is still no official signal from China for the end of the embargo and, if the measure continues until December, the loss is estimated at US$ 1.8 billion.

At the end of last week, consultancy IHS Markit informed the press that China would be looking for new global beef suppliers to fill the gap left by Brazil and, recently, the Chinese government authorized Uruguayan slaughterhouses for export, which would have valued the arroba of the ox there.

In 2010, China did not buy beef from Brazil for two years due to the occurrence of an atypical case of Mal da Vaca Louca that occurred in Paraná.

Abrafrigo stated that, last month, only residual batches of meat were sent to China, totaling 27.7 thousand tons. In the previous month, beef exports to China had totaled 132.4 thousand tons.

According to the organization, in the accumulated result for the year, Brazilian beef exports have already reached 1.6 million tonnes, a drop of 2.4% compared to the accumulated in the same period last year.

In revenue, however, there was a growth of 16%, since this year, the product is more expensive in the international market. In 2020, until October, the country had a turnover of US$ 6.8 billion and, this year, in the same period, exports already totaled US$ 8 billion.

Even with the embargo still in force, China (along with Hong Kong) is still the main destination market for Brazilian beef, with 917,000 tonnes imported, 56.9% of the total transported so far by Brazil. Then, see the United States, with 96,000 tonnes imported, 96.3% more than last year.

This considerable increase happened because, in the first half of this year, China started to buy more North American meat (after trade conflicts with Australia), and the Americans, then, started to import more meat from Brazil to supply its demand.

Chile also increased its imports compared to last year: in 2021, it already imported 72,000 tonnes, 23% more than in 2020, and Egypt, which comes next, decreased its meat purchases by 55% compared to the year. previous.

Countries like the Philippines, in October, took the fifth position among beef importing markets, with the purchase of 39 thousand tons, 16.5% above the volume purchased in the same period in 2020.

The United Arab Emirates take sixth place on the list, with a 14% increase in imports, with 38,500 tonnes. According to the Abrafrigo survey, at least 96 countries increased their meat purchases in 2021.