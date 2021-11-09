With Rubens Menin of great praise, Atlético-MG swears in new board members at a meeting | athletic-mg

The Board of Directors of Atlético-MG met again at the administrative headquarters in Lourdes, and this time, to swear in 66 new board members, with Rubens Menin, the club’s main investor, becoming a great-benefit board member for Galo.

It is the highest-ranking category of the body, which brings together “people who have demonstrably enhanced the name of the Club, which must be indicated by the Chief Executive Officer or by the President of the Deliberative Council”, in addition to former presidents and former vice-presidents of Galo and of the board itself.

Another 65 athletics received nominations and were approved at a previous meeting, to no longer be elected only (terms every three years), to benefactors, also for life positions. See the list below. It went first through the ethics board for general approval by the board.

Also a member of the collegiate body and son of Rubens Menin, Rafael Menin is the current vice-president of the Board and, naturally, he will become a “great benefactor”. The same category that is already present Castellar Guimarães Filho, Chairman of the Board.

The club had 135 well-deserving advisers, including graduates. Among them, people who occupied directorships or were long-term employees of Atlético. According to the statute of Galo, of 2008, in article 31, there are up to 200 meritorious councilors. In other words, there were 65 places available.

According to the club’s rules, meritorious “is the title that confers this category of Advisor to a member who has provided highly relevant services to the Club, appointed by its CEO or by at least 05 (five) members of the Advisory Board “.

