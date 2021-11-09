With Rubens Menin of great praise, Atlético-MG swears in new board members at a meeting | athletic-mg

The Board of Directors of Atlético-MG met again at the administrative headquarters in Lourdes, and this time, to swear in 66 new board members, with Rubens Menin, the club’s main investor, becoming a great-benefit board member for Galo.
It is the highest-ranking category of the body, which brings together “people who have demonstrably enhanced the name of the Club, which must be indicated by the Chief Executive Officer or by the President of the Deliberative Council”, in addition to former presidents and former vice-presidents of Galo and of the board itself.
Another 65 athletics received nominations and were approved at a previous meeting, to no longer be elected only (terms every three years), to benefactors, also for life positions. See the list below. It went first through the ethics board for general approval by the board.
Rubens Menin, during the board meeting of Atlético-MG — Photo: Bruno Cantini/Atlético-MG
Also a member of the collegiate body and son of Rubens Menin, Rafael Menin is the current vice-president of the Board and, naturally, he will become a “great benefactor”. The same category that is already present Castellar Guimarães Filho, Chairman of the Board.
The club had 135 well-deserving advisers, including graduates. Among them, people who occupied directorships or were long-term employees of Atlético. According to the statute of Galo, of 2008, in article 31, there are up to 200 meritorious councilors. In other words, there were 65 places available.
According to the club’s rules, meritorious “is the title that confers this category of Advisor to a member who has provided highly relevant services to the Club, appointed by its CEO or by at least 05 (five) members of the Advisory Board “.
Check the list with all the names below:
1 – Antônio Elias Moysés Neto;
2 – Bruno Muzzi;
3 – Castellar Modesto Guimarães Neto;
4 – Cláudia de Lima Guimarães;
5 – Cristina Lima Ferreira;
6 – Daniel Checker Ribeiro;
7 – Daniela Dayrell de Lima Guimarães;
8 – Eduardo Augusto Matos de Abrantes;
9 – Eduardo Fischer Teixeira de Souza;
10 – Eduardo Kalil;
11 – Fábio Guimarães Carvalho;
12 – Felipe Salvador Ligório;
13 – Fernando Campos Motta;
14 – Flávio de Souza Franco;
15 – Gabriel Guimarães de Andrade;
16 – Gustavo Melo Coelho;
17 – Gustavo Pires and Albuquerque Drummond;
18 – Helivelton Salvador Santana;
19 – Hissa Elias Moses Filho;
20 – Humberto Alves Pereira Filho;
21 – Iran Almeida Barbosa;
22 – Jackson Machado Pinto;
23 – João Luis Naves Kalil;
24 – João Vitor Menin Teixeira de Souza;
25 – João Vitor Veloso Villamarim;
26 – Jorge Berg de Mendonça;
27 – Jorge Salum;
28 – José Geraldo Moreira da Silva;
29 – José Henrique Dias Salvador;
30 – José Murilo de Morais;
31 – Leonardo Kalil;
32 – Lucas Naves Kalil;
33 – Luciana Alkmim Modesto Guimarães;
34 – Luís Felipe Procópio de Carvalho;
35 – Marcelo Coelho;
36 – Marcelo Guilherme de Aro Ferreira;
37 – Márcio André de Brito;
38 – Márcio de Lima Leite;
39 – Marco Antônio Salum;
40 – Marcos Vinícius Fernandes Vieira;
41 – Maria Fernanda Menin Teixeira de Souza;
42 – Mauro Sebastião Coelho;
43 – Mussi Assad Abuhid;
44 – Paulo Henrique Vasconcelos;
45 – Paulo Henrique Villamarim;
46 – Paulo Rotsen Melo Coelho;
47 – Pedro Augusto Penna;
48 – Rafael Brito Gropen;
49 – Rafael Sabino Salvador;
50 – Renata Sabino Salvador;
51 – Renato Duarte Guimarães;
52 – Renato Penido de Azeredo;
53 – Ricardo Victor Gazzi Salum;
54 – Roberto Victor Coscarelli Salum;
55 – Rodolfo de Lima Gropen Filho;
56 – Rodrigo Biagioni Ribeiro de Abreu Maia;
57 – Rodrigo Martins de Resende;
58 – Sérgio Ficher Teixeira de Souza;
59 – Sérgio Melo Coelho;
60 – Sérgio Rodrigues Leonardo;
61 – Sérgio Salum;
62 – Thiago da Costa and Silva Lott;
63 – Vicente Furletti Assis;
64 – Virgílio Guimarães de Paula;
65 – Walter Antônio Prata Pace.